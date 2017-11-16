President calls on Dominicans to roll up their sleeves after MariaDominica News Online - Thursday, November 16th, 2017 at 10:11 AM
President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin has called on Dominicans to roll up their sleeves and help themselves and each other as the island continues to reel under the impact of Hurricane Maria.
Speaking at the presentation of monetary contribution to several charity organizations on Wednesday, he said Maria has impacted every single Dominican.
“There is really nobody that I know of who can say that Maria had no effect on him,” he stated. “Every single person living on the island was impacted by Hurricane Maria.”
He said there is now nothing left to quarrel about and all must roll up their sleeves.
“I am saying this to say that there is really nothing left for us to quarel about, we have to roll up our sleeves and help ourselves and help each other,” he stated.
The President said with “absolute faith in the mercy and the forgiveness of the Almighty and with faith in God” and an unwavering commitment to rebuilding, “we can have a new Dominica in a shorter period of time than when we looked outside the day after Maria.”
During the event $39,500, which was raised during the President’s Charity Fundraising Dinner, was presented to some 18 charity organizations on the island.
11 Comments
Both you and skerrit need to roll up y’all sleeves and start working.IN two months skerrit has been to four places including disney world/land.check his Facebook page.How much work has he done.Skerrit still thinks the world is blind.International donors are not helping us,the good old USA sent samaritan Purse .no one is going to give him cash.The only people who help us is our neighbors.
I want to vomit but I just wish Skerrit was here so I could vomit in his face for doing this to my party and country. Charles Savarin president, under a labor party administration? Miss Charles would not even make him a junior Minister. But then again when a man’s ways are evil his selections must be evil so evil People can guard evil doers like Skerrit. It’s an evil system an evil administration so what you expect
Oh Charles, you make me laugh you know that? Honestly we have no use for that expense you are costing us. Waste of time if you ask me.
Mr president u are so wright, help all yourselves off course
You need to roll up your sleeve and leave the office. Your position has no value; it’s the PM that’s running things. Give up your position and we will make better use of the money we are spending on you. Salary, butler, driver etc.
Please Sir why don you tell Skerrit to cooperate with all Dominicans???? Save your speech and go back to your nice house. We don’t need it– give it to Vince Henderson and his pals.
President who..where he come out nah. I thought is the PM thats in charges.. Charles we dow need you around at this point you have showed us clearly how weak of a president you are. Bye child
Anytime I see a picture that resembles Charles Savarin I am upset! Charles Savarin reminds me of how Dominica was destroyed in our young babyhood and innocent stage by Charles Savarin, when he used his position as GS of CSA to destroy Dominica when she was less than a year old. The man put a 48 day strike on Dominica to get rid of Patrick John and THE DOMINICA LABOR PARTY, for something much less than what we see happening today! MAGWASA! Less than a year after he introduced that kind of evil to Dominica, we were visited by hurricane David that flattened us with 150 MPH wind. Today Laborites allowed that same evil man, who by the way was rejected by Mamo, to become PRESIDENT under Skerrit. Under his reign Dominica was plunged into evil as the evil reign of Skerrit continued to get more evil. So in 2015, less than two year after he was made president we were visited by Erika but we didn’t take warning. Under his evil reign Maria came. Under Savarin David, Erika, Maria punished us
Totally agree with you
Remember that day better than I remember what I had for lunch yesterday. Guess what people say now this is a great man.
How soon we forget
This one is late. Where has he been? Overseas getting your hospital treatment?
I hope you do the same Mr President