President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin has called on the youth on the island to embrace the elderly among them.

He made that call during a statement to commemorate Month of the Elderly which is observed in September under the theme: “Recognizing Senior Resilience.”

“I therefore make a special call and plea to all of us, especially the young people of this nation-state that you embrace the senior citizens living among us, spend quality time with them, learn from their many experiences which helped to shape our country, our culture, our value system, cherish their wise council, shower them with love and appreciation and give due recognition to the special place they have earned in society,” he said.

According to Savarin, the country’s senior citizens have over the decades helped to build Dominica country, nurtured the upcoming generation and shared their invaluable differences in overcoming the difficulties thrown their way by unfortunate circumstances both natural and man-made.

“These attributes of Dominica’s senior citizens are worthy of emulation, for it is that kind of fortitude and indomitable spirit that is needed to forge ahead and to build a prosperous nation, not-withstanding the challenges pose by Erika in 2015 and Maria in 2017,” he stated.

Below is the programme of events for the Month of the Elderly.

Theme for Month: Recognising Senior Resilience

Sept 01 – Erect Month of the Elderly Announcement Banner

Sept 03 – Launch of The Month of the Elderly:- radio and TV address by His Excellency The President Charles A. SAVARIN, DAH.

Sept 04 – “Hot Topics” with Marissa STEADMAN, Ms. Sherita Gregoire and Mrs. Gloria Shillingford. 11:00 AM KAIRI RADIO

Sept 05 – Talking Point: Panel or single speaker (Leandra Lander/Felix Henderson) “How my senior raised me”

Sept 08 – 15 minutes on the Youth Programme (DBS) Colab with Youtharm

Sept 09 – Grand Parents Day. Churches will highlight the day with special services dedicated to Grand Parents. DCOA President’s message to be read, groups in uniform.

Sept 10 to 14 – Seniors go to school- One school per Zone

Sept 11 – TV Panel Discussion on the Theme

Sept 16 – La Salette Healing Service for seniors, sick and shut ins at Pointe Michel.

Sept 17 –In the Spotlight (Heskeith Casimir and other seniors – A pre-taping of a daytime visit or meeting with the BOD to be a highlight on the programme.

Sept 23 – Sports/Games in Dublanc

Sept 26 -AGM

Sep 29 – Festive walk in White and Madras under the Theme: “Kokoy is a part of our culture” Minister to do an address at the gathering or on radio/TV to mark the day and to close the Month of the Elderly. (Proposed venue: Wesley)