President Clinton says Dominica can lead way in producing clean energyDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 6th, 2018 at 2:55 PM
Former US President Bill Clinton that Dominica can lead the way in producing clean energy and prove that the Caribbean can be prosperous by building homes that are resilient to natural disasters.
Clinton is on a one-day visit to Dominica and at a press conference said that he is thankful to the Government of Norway for allowing his foundation, the Clinton Foundation, to participate in the effort of green energy.
“They believed when we first ask them that Dominica in particular, and the Caribbean in general, could lead the world to a whole new way of producing clean power, reducing the threat of climate change and improve the economy of developing countries,” he said. “And they bought the argument I was making that the Caribbean could literally lead the way, that we have the chance to make it the first sustainable region to in the world and now the Prime Minister (Roosevelt Skerrit) has said at the beginning of his great speech at the UN that he wants Dominica to be the first totally climate resilient country on earth.”
He stated that Dominica has the chance to prove that the Caribbean can be more prosperous by building resilient homes and structures than by ignoring it.
He added that Dominica also has the chance to prove that the Caribbean can be more prosperous with plentiful green power at lower costs, which he said will allow the utility company make more money “because you will have more users.”
“I have watched country after country after country in the Caribbean held back with the highest electric rates in the world because they insisted on continuing years after they should have the old model of importing heavy oil or diesel, when there were ample solar, wind, and in your case geothermal resources, available to deal with it,” he stated. “We have to prove that we can stop rising sea levels, we have to prove that we can fight the most destructive impacts of climate change and we have to prove doing it makes good economics, that the bottom line, that is what this is all about.”
How can we prosper with all the hatred in you all heart. May god have mercy on you all.
Mr. Clinton is right. Dominica has an almost clean slate to start with after Maria. The country has a great opportunity to, if not lead the world, be among the leading countries in green energy.
A target-date should be set to get 90% of its energy from renewables
Dominica is a small country with good natural resources. We should also aim to be outstanding in most fields.
Maria was terrible but it has given us the opportunity to shine.
Education, education, education is the key – especially in the fields of science and technology.
Dominica should have be leading the Caribbean in terms of renewable energy, agriculture and tourism. It is blessed with all the requisite resources (fertile soil, copious rainfall, numerous rivers, abundant sunshine, natural beauty, pristine lands and vegetation, etc.). After near twenty years under DLP and Skerrit’s misleadership, there are widespread poverty, inadequate housing, astronomical unemployment, prohibitively expensive electricity rates, highly politicized Police Force, passport scandals , deep seated political animus and fragmentation, and a prime minister who has an antagonistic relationship with the truth. The country’s economy is chronically ill with no probability of regaining full health under Skerrit’s autocratic style of governance. The country is in dire need of an honest, charismatic and creative leader who would bring the country together and get the best efforts out of its people.
Dominica is defintely blessed. Its name says so and the fact that it is the nature island of the Caribbean says it all.
All what President Clinton said about Dominica and our ability to produce clean energy etc are very true. However the truth about it is, the person that is his host, prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, is the enemy of everything Clinton said and let it be known that Dominica will not realize quarter of Bill Clinton’s declarations, as long as Mr. Skerrit is prime minister because it conflicts with his vision of making us poor and keeping us poor by all means necessary
