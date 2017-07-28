President calls on Dominicans to build a culture of peaceDominica News Online - Friday, July 28th, 2017 at 1:02 PM
President of Dominica His Excellency Charles Savarin has called on Dominicans to build a culture of peace saying it appears that there has been a breakdown in private and public discourse.
He made that call during the start of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament on Thursday.
The President said disputes will arise among people, including between Government and the Parliamentary Opposition but the challenge is how they are handled.
“The challenge is to be able to engage in discussion and debates on these differences without resorting to violence and social disorder in search of solutions. Rather, in keeping with the theme of this year’s Emancipation Celebration, “Building a Culture of Peace”, an alternative approach is necessary and should constitute a priority for all concerned residents and nationals of the Nature Isle,” he stated. “Furthermore, recourse to the Judiciary is an option available to every citizen or organization, central to whose work is the resolution of disputes and dispensation of justice.”
According to him, while it can be said that the country has generally performed well post Erika, “I am compelled to make reference once again to the tone and quality of our civil and political discourse.”
“It appears that there has been a breakdown in our discourse, both private and public that threatens to eat away at the core of our democracy and which impedes the rate at which we can progress as a developing nation,” he noted.
Furthermore, he noted that it is a matter on which Members of the House should be particularly sensitive, as the wider society, social media and even the press, take their cue from how members of Parliament treat each other and articulate on issues of the day in and out of Parliament.
“Concerned observers in our society have been lamenting that we seem to have lost the niceties and the fine art of democratic and parliamentary debate, and replaced them with invective, innuendo, name-calling and blatant misrepresentation of the truth,” Savarin said. “Madam Speaker, I am driven to invoke the words of our late President Dr. Nicholas J. O. Liverpool when he addressed the opening of the Seventh Parliament in 2006. He had this to say: “If we attach undue weight to individual rights at the expense of our duties and responsibilities, we could create an excessive individuality which could easily blind us to the needs of the Community or the State to which we belong”.”
The President had some words for commentators and writers who he said have chosen to use the word “patriot” in their commentary or writing.
“This is often done to convey the impression that the use of the word gives credence to what they have to say,” he stated.
On that matter, the President again quoted the late President Dr. Liverpool, “We also ought to be extremely careful to ensure that love for our preferred political party does not in any way compete with love for country since love for party often manages somehow to commingle itself with patriotism. We must at all times be on our guard and avoid becoming so beholden to our respective political parties that we find ourselves unable to place love of country ahead of the particular political party which we support. The good citizen must always place his or her patriotism beyond the sphere of political affiliation because patriotism does not consist of putting our blind trust in anything that our political leaders tell us.”
8 Comments
Has Charles found God? Seriously, I have great trouble with a man who has always looked after his selfinterest first. Is he sincere?
Savarin where was your aesthetic training, in 1979, when you organized an uprising in the country, which caused the first civil war in our nation in which people were killed; hence you overthrew a legitimately elected government, a labor party government, your very own party led then by Patrick John!
You are the last hypocrite on earth to talk to people about peaceful culture. Actually I do not believe you can define your own words “peaceful culture” because there is no such ideology or words, and if you wish to argue that concept with me; try me, so that I can get to pulverize you with the English language!
How would you like a repeat of 1979, this very day whiles you are there running mouth talking nonsense; you have no power or influence, you are ceremonial; shut up!
When making such requests, YOUR EXCELLENCY, maybe you should stand next to someone else…
How are your exorbitant, un-taxable salaries though? The rest of us are still suffering… just saying!
Still wondering the purpose of a President:
– tax free income
– everything is catered for (food, electrics, water and lodge)
– attends all functions (paid for)
Sounds like a lodge retirement plan to me…
. You were one of the persons who started this type of discourse; have ypu forgoten when you used to be on Kairi when you instructed persons to stop shopping at Brizeesmart?
Patriot
Its to bad he couldnt listen to his own advice back in 1979
What a hypocrite of the superlative degree U are Mr> Fake President.
This request is also hypocritical of U.
Are you scared bc you are 38 yrs older & sick( the Heart) the public upheaval could initiate a Heart attack?
Suggestion Mr.President. Fake one.
Charles Severin the same reason why there is no peace today is the same reason why there was no peace on MAY 29 1978. Stop the hypocracry it seems you have memoir poul.
Mr President,this is long vacuous verbage.Dominica has always had a culture of peace,except in 1979,when a particular leader with a riotous mob, carried out a “KOOL WORSH BRIGADE”,on a constitutionally elected government..To this day thousands of Dominicans have not forgiven this leader.
