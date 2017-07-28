President of Dominica His Excellency Charles Savarin has called on Dominicans to build a culture of peace saying it appears that there has been a breakdown in private and public discourse.

He made that call during the start of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament on Thursday.

The President said disputes will arise among people, including between Government and the Parliamentary Opposition but the challenge is how they are handled.

“The challenge is to be able to engage in discussion and debates on these differences without resorting to violence and social disorder in search of solutions. Rather, in keeping with the theme of this year’s Emancipation Celebration, “Building a Culture of Peace”, an alternative approach is necessary and should constitute a priority for all concerned residents and nationals of the Nature Isle,” he stated. “Furthermore, recourse to the Judiciary is an option available to every citizen or organization, central to whose work is the resolution of disputes and dispensation of justice.”

According to him, while it can be said that the country has generally performed well post Erika, “I am compelled to make reference once again to the tone and quality of our civil and political discourse.”

“It appears that there has been a breakdown in our discourse, both private and public that threatens to eat away at the core of our democracy and which impedes the rate at which we can progress as a developing nation,” he noted.

Furthermore, he noted that it is a matter on which Members of the House should be particularly sensitive, as the wider society, social media and even the press, take their cue from how members of Parliament treat each other and articulate on issues of the day in and out of Parliament.

“Concerned observers in our society have been lamenting that we seem to have lost the niceties and the fine art of democratic and parliamentary debate, and replaced them with invective, innuendo, name-calling and blatant misrepresentation of the truth,” Savarin said. “Madam Speaker, I am driven to invoke the words of our late President Dr. Nicholas J. O. Liverpool when he addressed the opening of the Seventh Parliament in 2006. He had this to say: “If we attach undue weight to individual rights at the expense of our duties and responsibilities, we could create an excessive individuality which could easily blind us to the needs of the Community or the State to which we belong”.”

The President had some words for commentators and writers who he said have chosen to use the word “patriot” in their commentary or writing.

“This is often done to convey the impression that the use of the word gives credence to what they have to say,” he stated.

On that matter, the President again quoted the late President Dr. Liverpool, “We also ought to be extremely careful to ensure that love for our preferred political party does not in any way compete with love for country since love for party often manages somehow to commingle itself with patriotism. We must at all times be on our guard and avoid becoming so beholden to our respective political parties that we find ourselves unable to place love of country ahead of the particular political party which we support. The good citizen must always place his or her patriotism beyond the sphere of political affiliation because patriotism does not consist of putting our blind trust in anything that our political leaders tell us.”