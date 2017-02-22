President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin, has released a statement on the violence which engulfed Roseau on February 7, following a meeting organized by opposition parties calling for the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.

In the statement, released on Wednesday, he described the event as “unprecedented” which caused “tremendous harm to the image of Dominica” as a peaceful democratic country.

The President stated that the Constitution guarantees all Dominicans fundamental rights and freedoms, including the fundamental right of “Freedom of Expression” and “Freedom of Assembly and Association.”

However, he noted that there are relevant laws which make provisions for the preservation of defense, public order, public safety.

He also pointed to the meeting by the opposition parties, mainly the United Workers Party, and the terms and conditions under which it was held.

The President noted that it now up to the police and ultimately the courts to determine whether the terms and conditions agreed upon for the holding of the meeting were adhered to and whether the rioting, looting, burning and malicious damage to property which took place afterward was a failure to meet the conditions.

He also called on Dominicans to go about their businesses in a peaceful way and wished all a peaceful and successful Carnival.

The President’s full statement is below.

Fellow Dominicans,

On Tuesday 7th February 2017, our Capital City Roseau witnessed an unprecedented assault of rioting, looting, burning and malicious damage to property. This has created tremendous harm to the image of Dominica as a peaceful, democratic, friendly and law abiding country in which we are all committed to the safety, security and well-being of all citizens, residents and visitors alike.

We have had two (2) weeks to reflect on the events leading up to this uncharacteristic display of lawlessness and many in society, including the Christian Council, the Association of Evangelical Churches, the Dominica Business Forum, the Public Service Union, the Waterfront and Allied Workers Union, our political parties, i.e. (the Dominica Labour Party, the United Workers Party and the Dominica Freedom Party), and many individuals at home and abroad, have expressed their condemnation of the riotous behaviour which has caused severe loss and damage to public and private property and has raised so much concern here at home, as well as regionally and internationally.

The Police and the Fire and Ambulance Services deserve our commendations for bringing the situation under control and allowing the City Council and the Solid Waste Department to clean up the City in time to receive two cruise ships by 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. We must therefore give thanks to Almighty God for watching over us and for the fact that there was no loss of life or injury as a result of this assault on our Capital City.

The foundations of our democratic system of government are enshrined in the Constitution of Dominica and the said Constitution guarantees our fundamental rights and freedoms, including the fundamental right of “Freedom of Expression” in Section 10, and “Freedom of Assembly and Association” in Section 11. The provisions of Section 10 are as follows:

10. (1). “Except with his own consent, a person shall not be hindered in the enjoyment of his freedom of expression including freedom to hold opinions without interference, freedom to receive ideas and information without interference, freedom to communicate ideas and information without interference (whether the communication be to the public generally or to any person or class of persons) and freedom from interference with his correspondence”.

10. (2) “Nothing contained in or done under the authority of any law shall be held to be inconsistent with or in contravention to this section to the extent that the law in question makes provision –

(a) that is reasonably required in the interests of defence, public safety, public order, public morality or public health;

(b) that is reasonably required for the purpose of protecting the reputations, rights and freedoms of other persons or the private lives of persons concerned in legal proceedings, preventing the disclosure of information received in confidence, maintaining the authority and independence of the courts or regulating the technical administration or the technical operation of telephony, telegraphy, posts, wireless, broadcasting or television; or

(c) that imposes restrictions upon public officers that are reasonable required for the proper performance of their functions

and except so far as that provision or, as the case may be, the thing done under the authority thereof is shown not to be reasonable justifiable in a democratic society.”

The provisions of Section 11 are as follows:

Section11. (1) “Except with his own consent, a person shall not be hindered in the enjoyment of his freedom of assembly and association, that is to say, his right to assemble freely and associate with other persons and in particular to form or belong to trade unions or other associations for the protection of his interests –

11. (2) “Nothing contained in or done under the authority of any law shall be held to be inconsistent with or in contravention to this section to the extent that the law in question makes provision-

(a) that is reasonably required in the interests of defence, public safety, public order, public morality or public health;

(b) that is reasonably required for the purpose of protecting the rights or freedoms of other persons; or

(c) that imposes restrictions upon public officers that are reasonably required for the proper performance of their functions, and except so far as that provision or, as the case may be, the thing done under the authority thereof is shown not to be reasonably justifiable in a democratic society.”

However, in asserting our rights under Sections 10 (1) and 11 (1), we often fail to give sufficient regard to conditionalities enshrined in Section 10 (2) and Section 11 (2).

The relevant laws which make provisions for the preservation of defense, public order, public safety, etc., include the Public Order Act, the Riot Act, the Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, the Litter Act, the Noise Abatement Act, etc. Thus while one has the fundamental rights to assemble and to exchange ideas, if such assembly involves the closure or blocking of any public road, restricting the free access of pedestrians and/or vehicles, it is necessary to comply with the provisions of the Public Order Act Chapter 15:01 and apply to the Chief of Police for permission, and in the granting of such permission, which should not be unreasonably withheld, the Chief of Police may impose such conditions as may be reasonably justifiable in the interest of public order, public health, public safety, etc.

In that regard, by letter dated 6th February, 2017 addressed to the Public Relations Officer of the United Workers Party, permission was given by the Chief of Police for the holding of a public meeting on upper Kennedy Avenue on Tuesday, the 7th of February, 2017, between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on the following terms and conditions:

1. That the United Workers Party(UWP) meeting must end at 3 p.m.;

2. The provisions of the Litter and Noise Abatement Acts are to be adhered to where applicable;

3. The provisions of the Public Order Act particularly Sections 7 (5); and Section 8(1) and (2) are to be strictly complied with;

4. Speakers at that meeting must refrain from making inflammatory statements to incite violence;

5. To ensure that the meeting is peaceful and adheres to the rule of law and order; and

6. That the leaders and organisers of the meeting be responsible to ensure a peaceful meeting.

The UWP was further advised that police officers would be deployed to perform traffic, crowd control and security duties to facilitate the public meeting.

It is therefore for the police and ultimately the courts to determine whether the terms and conditions agreed upon for the holding of the meeting were adhered to and whether the rioting, looting, burning and malicious damage to property which took place later that evening were as a result of a failure to respect these conditions, including the content of speeches at that meeting and the failure to respect the deadline for bringing the meeting to a peaceful conclusion.

This determination is independent of any concerns or criticism of any minister of government or government action or policy including matters relating to the Economic Citizenship Program, the Citizenship by Investment Program, Issuing of Diplomatic Passports, Operation of the Dominica Maritime Registry, etc., which are matters which can be addressed in the parliament, in the courts, or through legitimate political action as the case may be.

As citizens of a dynamic democracy, it is expected that political debate will be alive and well and that persons of opposing views will advance their opinions forcefully. In so doing, however, we should resist the temptation to tarnish the name and image of our country or its vital economic interests.

The responsibility for the peace, safety and security of the state and its people, rest on each and every one of us, whether at home or abroad. This is a sacred responsibility in respect of which, we have taken an oath to uphold when entering upon public office as members of the Parliament of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

As we enter into the climax of the Carnival Season leading up to Carnival Monday and Tuesday, I call on all citizens to peacefully go about their daily business and to allow those who are sworn to uphold the law, maintain order and ensure the security of the state, to go about their duties unimpeded and to ensure a peaceful, enjoyable and successful Carnival.

I thank you.