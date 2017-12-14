President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin, has thanked Mexico for assistance received after the island suffered effects of adverse weather conditions.

He spoke at a ceremony during which the Ambassador of Mexico to the Eastern Caribbean States, Oscar Arturo Esparza-Vargas, presented his Letters of Credence.

He said Mexico has assisted Dominica in rehabilitation efforts following the devastation caused by weather conditions on December 24, 2013; August 27, 2015; and more recently after the passage of Hurricane Maria.

“I noted the United Mexican States is further committed to partnering with Dominica in its quest to becoming the first climate resilient country in the world,” the President stated.

He said that Dominica, like all small developing states and the rest of the Caribbean, is vulnerable to natural disasters due to climate change.

“We welcome the focus of Mexico to assisting small island developing states in developing their resilience to climate change and natural disasters,” the President stated.

He noted that Dominica is committed to becoming “the first totally renewable energy country in the world” and there is the opportunity for cooperation between the two countries, “in the area of our geothermal development program which we see as having the transformational impact on our mid-term to long-term development.”

Mexico has committed to assist in building a new hospital at Marigot.