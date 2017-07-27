President discards idea that Columbus would recognize Dominica if he returnsDominica News Online - Thursday, July 27th, 2017 at 12:39 PM
President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin, has objected to the general notion that Italian explorer Christopher Columbus would recognize Dominica if he were to return saying that the government has “improved the lives of our citizens and residents while preserving our pristine and natural endowments.”
He spoke at the opening of Parliament on July 27 during which the 2017/2018 National Budget Address was presented.
He described persons who hold this negative view of the country as having a “sense of cynicism” in saying that Dominica is undeveloped.
“Madam Speaker, Honourable Members, from time to time the views expressed by some that if Christopher Columbus were to return to the Caribbean, that Dominica is the only island he would be able to recognize. Those who expressed that view would so with a sense of cynicism meaning that Dominica has remained virtually undeveloped since the days of Columbus,” he said.
He reminisced on the times where transportation to school in Roseau was by truck, then taking a coastal motorboat from Portsmouth to travel to the capital by sea because of a lack of road communication between Marigot and Roseau, and Portsmouth and Roseau, which took some two and a half hours.
Paralleling those experiences coupled with no electricity and no pipe borne water in most homes in the past, the President said that if Columbus were to actually return now, he would be treated to modern aviation, which would bring his travel time down from 69 days to one day.
“He would fly from Spain to the Dominican Republic, the Hispaniola of his first landfall, and he would do this in eight hours and twenty five minutes instead of the sixty-nine days of his first voyage. From Santo Domingo he would fly to Martinique in four hours and from Martinique to Douglas Charles in twenty- five minutes. He would probably arrive at night to find the airport lit with solar lights. There would be solar lights along the highway to Roseau,” he stated.
In addition to the modern atmosphere that would be re-discovered by the explorer, he said that Columbus would also notice the social development of the Kalinago people who have bettered themselves and found sustainable jobs.
“He would most likely be greeted by a Kalinago Immigration Officer, driven to Roseau by Kalinago taxi driver, received at the Fort Young Hotel by a Kalinago Receptionist, and from the verandah of his waterfront suite at the hotel, contemplate the Caribbean Sea and the largest cruise ship afloat birthed at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth. If he needed medical attention, there would be a Kalinago Doctor and Kalinago nurses at the Princess Margaret Hospital where a $100-million state-of-the-art modern hospital is being constructed,” he said.
He continued, “his legal issues would probably be handled by a Kalinago lawyer, and should he wish to learn English and Economics he would be tutored by a Kalinago lecturer at the new state-of-the-art campus at the Dominica State College.”
President Savarin highlighted several significant developmenst of Dominica with regard to infrastructure.
He noted that if Columbus were to return, he would have been treated to recreational activities at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, enjoy scuba diving and whale watching, and hike the National Trail.
“He would visit the State House and the Financial Center and on Sunday attend mass celebrated by a Kalinago Roman Catholic Priest,” he added.
With these comparisons and evidence of significant change, the President came to the conclusion that Dominica is as developed as “any other island in the Eastern Caribbean.”
“So Madame Speaker, Honorable Members, if Columbus were to return to Dominica today, he would say to the news reporters and the commentators on social media that he had discovered, Madame Speaker, that Dominica was as developed as any other island in the Eastern Caribbean and in some areas even more so,” he said.
He remarked that since Dominica has gained independence, “we have managed our development, and improved the lives of our citizens and residents while preserving our pristine and natural endowments,” which to him, is a “unique achievement” compared to other states that have developed by causing “damage to their natural environment to the lasting regret of most of them.”
8 Comments
What is this guy’s purpose again? In his current role what investments has he brought to Dominica? What projects has he developed in Dominica that is having a positive impact on the people? With all the issues that have been occurring in Dominica lately, how many times have you made interventions bringing differing factions together to tamper down the heat? What do you do ‘Mr. President’ that justifies your expensive maintenance and salary?
Get busy man and earn your compensation instead of coming to the people’s House and throwing fyuh. Of course you going to say Dominica developed when every morning you wake up in a $30 million palace and look at the green lawn.
I say that the post of the President is a ceremonial post that the people of Dominica cannot afford. It should be done away with, period!
Very well said Mr.President..You also gave a historical lecture on the journey of Columbus…Blessed Love
Undeveloped is developed. The country needs leaders with greater vision and understanding than this or we will simply go the way of the others which is mostly down the toilet. And that would be a flushing toilet, of course, because composting toilets are also features of undeveloped countries, apparently. #novision #tunnelvision #loveconcrete
I was kind of enjoying the article till it mentioned “state of the art hospital”……..now I see what’s wrong with Dominica…..
Savarin,do you walk around the poor communties and see the houses these people live in,dude you guys are really lost,take a walk down Layla in Grandbay,walk in Senjoe and the ghetto in Roseau just to name a few,you guys live the lavish life and the poor continue to suffer,but the good lord has it in store for all the atrocities you guys commit.
Of course what else should you say Mr. Savarin? Just work through the rural villages and see how little economic activity that occurs in the small shops. Also for your information- the CBI $$$$ do not translate and go down into these areas unless the PM makes some big announcement hat he is giving this and that to this project in this constituency ( Economics 101).. That is not economic activity that is politics Sir. So yes admiral Columbus would recognize many parts of Dominica if he were to return.
And by the way don’t you have other more relevant things to talk about than making reference to Columbus? Are you out of touch – maybe…..life must be sweet boy.
A political speech or a presidential speech?.I guess its the former…I STRONGLY AGREE with those who are saying that,since it is constantly reminding us that our governance structure should not be predicated upon PUTTING SQUARE PEGS IN ROUND HOLES.Example this present DLP regime.What will it take for another government to undo their MILLIONS of wrongs,and set the country on a developmental path?Just begin to imagine if it was the brains in the opposition governing our ship of state.I fully agree thst we are primitive in many respect,and those idiots in the DLP do not have the answer.
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW
well well well Dominicans.. that is your president.. YOUR president.. is it not necessary or even too much to ask… or to even entertain the idea that one of the most powerful men in your country, can give people an opening speech, of substance to move Dominica forward? i mean come on… seriously?? this is the best we have to offer?