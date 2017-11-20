Prince Charles hails “resilience” of hurricane-battered DominicansDominica News Online - Monday, November 20th, 2017 at 10:27 AM
The Prince of Wales has praised the resilience of the people of Dominica saying that they should not despair in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in September.
He came to Dominica on Sunday visited several communities hit hard by the hurricane including Pointe Michel, Pichelin, Bellevue Chopin and the Botanical Gardens. He was accompanied by the President of Dominica and other government officials.
He told state-owned DBS Radio that it is sad that he had to visit Dominica in such difficult and challenging circumstances.
“But if I may say, I have been so full of admiration for the remarkable courage and resilience of people in Dominica,” the Prince noted.
He was supposed to visit Morne Jaune but he couldn’t and expressed that he felt sad about it.
“I am so sad I couldn’t come to Morne Jaune today but can I just –through you– offer my sympathy but also my very best wishes for all the efforts that I know everybody is making in order to try and get back on to their feet again,” he said.
He stated that Dominicans should not despair because many people, including those in Britain, have been trying to offer help and support.
“So we are all trying to do our best to support this very important part of the Commonwealth and I hope everybody has the happiest Christmas as possible,” Prince Charles remarked.
See video below of the Prince’s visit to Pichelin.
5 Comments
I hate when so call self proclaimed idiots refer to the man in a negative manner..
During times of slavery neither he nor the queen was on the slave ship..STOP holding unto the PAST torneh!
His country may have been involved way back then but the man was not born during that Slavery time…MOVE ON
This is nothing to bray about, in retrospect, Charles represent nothing but oppression, a true ambassador of the slave masters, the crumbs are falling off the table.
and the dancing continues, look my people!!1
That’s great that he could come. And soon after UK offered 12M pounds in assistance. Truly remarkable.
12M from L. Rose coming for Soufriere and Scott’s Head soon
En behine zor . and he so sorry on de British behalf too.