Dominica will be on the itinerary of the Prince of Wales when he tours a number of Caribbean countries devastated by Hurricane Irma and Maria.

He is expected in Dominica on Sunday, November 19, 2017.

During the tour, he will meet members of the local communities and hear about the ways in which they have been recovering since the storms hit the Islands.

The Prince of Wales will arrive in Antigua and Barbuda on Friday 17th November, conducting engagements on the island of Antigua that day. He will visit Barbuda and The British Virgin Islands on Saturday 18th November.

On the final day of the tour, Sunday 19th November, The Prince will conduct engagements in Dominica.

Antigua and Barbuda, The British Virgin Islands and Dominica were all severely affected when Hurricanes Irma and Maria struck in September 2017. The storms caused widespread devastation which led to the displacement of communities.

This will be the Prince of Wales’ first official visit to Antigua and Barbuda, The British Virgin Islands, and Dominica.