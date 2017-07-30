Officials from the Ministry of Justice, Immigration and National Security are calling on prison officers who have completed a two-week training to put what they have learnt into practice.

On Friday June 30th, 23 prison officers completed training sessions to better equip them to effectively execute their jobs at the Dominica State Prison.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Immigration and National Security, Jo-Anne Commodore, addressed the officers saying “It is my hope and expectation that the knowledge gained will be implemented on your daily engagement on the job. Good communication in any institution is one of the ingredients for success. I call on you to learn communication especially in relation to the inmates. Never use your authority to be abusive, verbally or otherwise; instead, use the techniques that you have been taught and the techniques that you have learnt through this training.”

Acting Superintendent of the Dominica State Prison, Kenrick Jean-Jacques, congratulated the participants and advised them to implement the learnt techniques.

“We can least afford confusion and apathy here at the prison where we have the responsibility to ensure that security is maintained and each individual is treated with respect and dignity. The onus is on every one of us to be a team player for the smooth and effective functioning of the institution.”

“The management of the prison looks forward to seeing the implementation of what has been learnt during the training sessions so that the overall functioning of the institution is enhanced.”

Topics covered during the training were communication, the use of force, team work, gate officers’ duty, assertiveness, warrants, remission, trafficking, incident report writing, searching, basic control and restraint techniques and introduction to riot drills.