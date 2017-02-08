ROSEAU, Dominica, February 8, 2017 –The Dominica Business Forum (DBF) through its Member Associations – the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC), the Dominica Employers Federation (DEF), the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA), the Dominica Coalition of Service Industries (DCSI), the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA) and the Builders and Contractors Association of Dominica (BCAD) as well as the OECS Business Council (OBC); jointly condemn the acts of violence, arson and vandalism against the business enterprises and property of the citizens of Dominica that occurred in Roseau on the night of Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

The private sector in Dominica has suffered a devastating loss as we witnessed the destruction of private property and a fall out impact on livelihoods.

The hard earned investments of our business partners have been destroyed and many employees are forced to lose work days, as businesses are unable to continue normal operations. The Dominican economy has again been dealt a critical setback.

As the Dominica Business Forum (DBF) prepares for stimulating growth within the private sector with the convening of its Private Sector Forum on Friday 10th February, the Dominica Business Forum (DBF) and Member Associations recommit to extend unconditional support to the affected businesses. We therefore recommend that a thorough investigation be conducted into the events of February 7, 2017 and that all perpetrators of these reprehensible acts are brought to justice.

We call on the citizens of Dominica to recognize the critical role the private sector plays in the economic and social development of the Commonwealth of Dominica. Properties in Dominica, whether private or public, should never be targeted in acts of blatant criminality.