Private sector wants closure on widespread looting after MariaDominica News Online - Thursday, January 25th, 2018 at 10:29 AM
President of the Dominica Business Forum (DBF), Savarin McKenzie has said the private sector will not rest until there is closure to the widespread looting that took place in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
Speaking at a symposium on housing and construction on Wednesday, he made another call for a public inquiry into the matter.
“As a private sector organization the DBF will continue to remind the authorities and the population that the treatment given to the private sector enterprises in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria through the looting and vandalism will not disappear until there is some semblance of closure which gives confidence and comfort to private investors to invest in Dominica,” he said.
Following the passage of Maria, many businesses in Roseau and environs were looted and vandalized.
The looting has been described as the ‘human hurricane’ by the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC), which said that the private had suffered a major blow and will take some time to rebound.
McKenzie said the private sector’s request is simple.
“There is a need for a public inquiry to find out the failures in the security apparatus which allowed Dominicans to turn on the private sector with such brutality,” he said.
He pointed out that the private sector contributes significantly to the Dominican economy and an enabling environment must be created for private investors.
“So when an investor, foreign or local, makes a conscious decision to invest in Dominica, the enabling environment must be created to ensure that this investment as small or as big as it is, succeeds and is profitable,” McKenzie stated.
5 Comments
The chief of police Mr Cabon need to retire , he promise the people all would be well , and he fail the people, the police force should have been in full battle gear after the hurricane, but the was”snt but anytime there is a protest against skerritte the show up in full battle gears, both skerro ,and Cabon must go.
Mr. McKenzie, many people have asked for a public inquiry but the government is not interested in doing so for reason which are known to us all. Having said that we are not in a position to tolerate the inactivity of the government any longer. Now we need to DEMAND a public inquiry and we need to demand an independent one. We can no longer afford Skerrits nonsense, he is at a stage now that he puts the entire country in jeopardy. We have to put him on notice.
I agree with you! All now me that have headache spending all my money for what Dominicans do my business.
Mckenzie am against the looting ,but move on.you forget what island your in man,let me remind you dominica,keep on dreaming,a lawless country,what closure are you looking for?wake up!!!!!!! :-d
Totally agree with your concerns.
This country is no longer what it used to be. The problems faced (looting) after the hurricane was based on a latent hate and disregard which was harbored deep in the hearts and minds of those who felt that it was time to “take a foot of all those people that have”. That is the new Dominican mentality. To all those folks who did it, they will tell themselves that it was “ok” because “dem man have a lot”. Sad.
Fast forward a year later, the private sector has to employ those same irrational folks (young, not-so-old, Blue, Red, Green, etc.) that chop-off the hand that provides more than any government can give. These folks don’t have a clue.
Sir you are absolutely right!