Clerk of the House of Assembly Daniel James has said that despite an insurance settlement, the unavailability of materials, lack of workmen and the weather have hindered the renovations at the parliament building in Roseau.

During the passage of Hurricane Maria, the building suffered significant damage.

“Following that assessment of the building and its offices which was done by the Ministry of Public Works, a claim was then made and submitted to the insurance company, as a result on December 12, 2017, the insurance company finally agreed to and approved a settlement,” he said.

He said that ongoing works commenced on the House of Assembly on December 02, 2017, however, sourcing material for repairing the roof has posed a problem.

He said that in the first instance the eastern wing of the building, which houses the parliamentary offices of the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition and also the kitchenette and eating area, was re-roofed by the Trinidad and Tobago Defense Force.

“Since then we have been faced with more and more challenges,” he stated. “Some of the challenges are as follows: unavailability of materials in the quantity and length needed, unavailability of workmen and weather.”

He said that despite the challenges, work has been done to replace damaged windows and glass doors and repairs were done to the entrance gate.

However, there is more work to be done.

“Replacing of light fixtures, removal, and replacement of missing or damaged shutters, external door to northern media room has to be removed and replaced,” James stated.