Problems plague renovation of parliament building after MariaDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 7th, 2018 at 9:36 AM
Clerk of the House of Assembly Daniel James has said that despite an insurance settlement, the unavailability of materials, lack of workmen and the weather have hindered the renovations at the parliament building in Roseau.
During the passage of Hurricane Maria, the building suffered significant damage.
“Following that assessment of the building and its offices which was done by the Ministry of Public Works, a claim was then made and submitted to the insurance company, as a result on December 12, 2017, the insurance company finally agreed to and approved a settlement,” he said.
He said that ongoing works commenced on the House of Assembly on December 02, 2017, however, sourcing material for repairing the roof has posed a problem.
He said that in the first instance the eastern wing of the building, which houses the parliamentary offices of the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition and also the kitchenette and eating area, was re-roofed by the Trinidad and Tobago Defense Force.
“Since then we have been faced with more and more challenges,” he stated. “Some of the challenges are as follows: unavailability of materials in the quantity and length needed, unavailability of workmen and weather.”
He said that despite the challenges, work has been done to replace damaged windows and glass doors and repairs were done to the entrance gate.
However, there is more work to be done.
“Replacing of light fixtures, removal, and replacement of missing or damaged shutters, external door to northern media room has to be removed and replaced,” James stated.
The reasons put forward by the Clerk of the House of Assembly for the present horrible state of affairs with the parliament building are just mind boggling. This reveals an appalling level of gross mismanagement and ineptitude. How can anyone have confidence in a government that can’t even repair one of its most important edifices in a timely manner? The excuses given are just facetious. Do you know what Maria has done? It has exposed the incompetence, inadequacies, absurdities of the Skerrit’s regime for the whole world to see.
A politician’s best asset is his ‘lie’ability.
The “unavailability of materials and workmen” is a terminological inexactitude.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, one would expect reallocation of resources.
Requesting international aid while we are building an expensive resort and Spa is like begging for a piece of bread while driving an expensive car and smoking a cigar.
https://www.anichidevelopment.com/cbi-funded-anichi-resort-spa-officially-breaks-ground-dominica/
Don’t extend any duty-free for anybody, the country need the money, people just want a free ride on our pm.
Please extend the free duty for building materials. Make it easier for people to come back.they will be able to help build back better. But the cost at the port………..it is not encouraging. It discourages Dominicans from contributing as much as they can
I must admit that this one is another show but is not a reality show. It a show of hopelessness and laziness of our government that is bent on blaming Maria all the way down to next election later this year, providing hurricane Melissa doesn’t finish with us, when the new hurricane season begins. I must admit that while this lazy government does nothing, except sell passports in secret and blame Maria, The Los Angeles Times gives a different perspective of another Caribbean island that was destroyed both by Irma and Maria . http://www.latimes.com/world/la-fg-st-martin-hurricane-sliders-2018-htmlstory.html
All comes back to the the incompetent labour party,instead of just giving out handouts,young men should be trained in those skills,sad that lack of workmen and unskilled workers causes these issues now,and will continue.
Ms. Daniel in my opinion has just given us another reason why we should demand the resignation of Roosevelt Skerrit and his entire cabal, if Dominica is going to recover after Maria. If a government is so incompetent to take care of their own, six months after Maria, how on Earth are they going to help Dominica for the 2018 hurricane season which is less than 2 months away? The government cannot source materials and lack of workmen? To me that’s an indictment against the government. Where are our workers? Did Maria kill all of them? Are we no longer able to import Materials? OMG how are allowing the government to insult us like that? I just believe this is a chest game by Skerrit since for some unknown reason he has not been able to call parliament together to plot a way forward post Maria, so with this lousy excuse they will fool the blinds in believing that is because the parliament got damaged they can’t have parliament. It’s a lazy, fake, corrupt government that can’t do…
have you seen the airport in Puerto Rico
We live in Dominica, not Puerto Rico. They will take care of their own problems.
My god in heaven, if a government canton source materials, manpower and equipment to repair “a building” that is so important then we are doomed in this land. With all the so called diplomatic relations we have globally you are telling me the GOVERNMENT is unable to repair our parliament building? What material are you talking about sir? Gold, platinum, graphite? Please tell me so I can get them on island asap.
This is madness beyond comprehension or gross, gross incompetence . Man get off you all’ duff and start being productive. A WHOLE government cannot operate in a small island because of building material and manpower? A joke that man? Is the USA, UK, France, Guada, Marie Gallante closed for business? . Allu make Hon. Bad-willed look like a consummate professional. DLP and Skerrit MUST go..period!
Assertive like Ma Maria!
Mean “cannot source”
Really thats an excuse they putting out smh. Dominica leaders are backwards
I hope this is not an excuse for not convening parliament. Enough space is available to conduct the people’s business temporarily at the State House.
Thank you for your update Mr. James. I guess now you expect us to swallow all that nonsense. In reality the present situation serves Skerrit very well because he has an excuse not to call parliament. As far as your statement regarding shortage of material and labour and bad weather is concerned I refrain from commenting on that. Your statement says it all. Poor Dominica how deeply have you fallen under this regime.
James,
That may be true but you are telling me that you (since you came out to the public) could not spare eastern wing of the building made up of the Prime Minister and/or the Leader of the Opposition offices) for the OECS Court of Appeal Judges to sit for a few weeks in Dominica?
From your admission, you admitted that these section has been repaired.
Please advise why this section could not be used?