A proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill will be read only once in Parliament today and not three times as was originally submitted in the Order Paper.

Amendments were made to the Order Paper when National Security Minister Rayburn Blackmoore, who is to present the Bill to parliament, told the House that he will be reading the Bill only once.

He said in that in reference to the Bill, he wanted to give the House notice that “I shall proceed to do only the first reading and not all three stages as contained on your Order Paper.”

The matter was then moved and seconded.

“It has been moved and seconded that the second and third readings of the anti-terrorism act be adjourned,” House Speaker Alix Boyd-Knights said. “The Order Paper stands amended to that extent.”

The controversial Bill has raised concerns among some who said it could curtail some freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution of Dominica. Some were concerned that the Bill was being rushed through Parliament with all three readings at one sitting without giving the public time to read and scrutinize it.

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has said he saw some merits in giving the public time to read the Bill and “cabinet will discuss and make a determination on it so far as consultation and giving people the opportunity to read it further.”