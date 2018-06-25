Proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill to be read only once in Parliament todayDominica News Online - Monday, June 25th, 2018 at 11:14 AM
A proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill will be read only once in Parliament today and not three times as was originally submitted in the Order Paper.
Amendments were made to the Order Paper when National Security Minister Rayburn Blackmoore, who is to present the Bill to parliament, told the House that he will be reading the Bill only once.
He said in that in reference to the Bill, he wanted to give the House notice that “I shall proceed to do only the first reading and not all three stages as contained on your Order Paper.”
The matter was then moved and seconded.
“It has been moved and seconded that the second and third readings of the anti-terrorism act be adjourned,” House Speaker Alix Boyd-Knights said. “The Order Paper stands amended to that extent.”
The controversial Bill has raised concerns among some who said it could curtail some freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution of Dominica. Some were concerned that the Bill was being rushed through Parliament with all three readings at one sitting without giving the public time to read and scrutinize it.
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has said he saw some merits in giving the public time to read the Bill and “cabinet will discuss and make a determination on it so far as consultation and giving people the opportunity to read it further.”
5 Comments
Blackmoore go find a real job where you can contribute to society in a meaningfull way instead of parading and grandstanding.
What a nincompoop Government…. trying by terrifying stealth, with quiet and careful movements to past this draconian Bill, in order not to be seen or heard, or use of secret action. Caught out RED, RED, RED handed by Hon Lennox Linton.
Go back to the drawing board and respect the people… Dominica citizens!!!
That’s all the administration has to do; listen to the public..Sometimes, I think it feels it has to power and can do as it pleases; but I think if it listens to the people; it would appear less dictatorial in its dealings.
Democracy at work.Well done to the people who questioned the time scale of this legislation.
Time to vote all of all you out Blackmoore. The Prime Minister will lead you all off a cliff and you will blindly follow. You all have forgotten how to defend the rights of the common man who has entrusted you with their own destiny.
hopefully Dominicans can see the benefits in having a Parliamentary opposition in Dominica in contrast to the view of the current PM. Dominicans I urge you all to give Skerrit relief from the burden of Prime-Ministership..the man is tired and has become more cruel than caring. The whole cadre of Ministers need to go, they are only benefiting from a position of privilege without doing their duty to people and country. #shame #puppetshowpolitics