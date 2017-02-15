There is a protest presently taking place close to Police Headquarters in Roseau.

Protesters with placards are shouting “Free Sanford Now” and “Skerrit must go.”

Many say they are there to show support for Claudius Sanford, a former Deputy Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP).

Sanford was taken into custody on Wednesday morning by the police and is now being questioned at Police Headquarters.

The police have not given a reason for their action but many are speculating that it has to do with disturbances in Roseau on February 7.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.