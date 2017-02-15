Protest near Police HeadquartersDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at 12:34 PM
There is a protest presently taking place close to Police Headquarters in Roseau.
Protesters with placards are shouting “Free Sanford Now” and “Skerrit must go.”
Many say they are there to show support for Claudius Sanford, a former Deputy Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP).
Sanford was taken into custody on Wednesday morning by the police and is now being questioned at Police Headquarters.
The police have not given a reason for their action but many are speculating that it has to do with disturbances in Roseau on February 7.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
14 Comments
Before I lend my opinion on the ongoing protest, let me thank king Dice for his very timely rendition of “Do good”, regardless of your upbringing. I can attest to that because I grew up with my aunty, not knowing my mother who they said gave birth to me, let alone my father since so many names were called and everyone I was told was my father rejected me. I finally got embraced by a friend who helped me to become a man, only to find out later that he too was one of my many fathers. Obviously with this kind of rough journey I purposefully in my heart to hate and destroy anyone that grew up with parents, just as Pharaoh was on a campaign to kill every male child. Well I changed my mind and now I am on a mission to ‘do good’ according to Dice. Concerning the ongoing protest, my word to all, whether they are bastard or not is, let’s do good and be good to all OK police. We too small for that man. Let’s enjoy a peaceful protest but do good
Carnival should be postponed to July.
The police have their work to do. The UWP leadership using these people like tin soldiers… One person wrote the signs and sent them out to look stupid. Just sad.
This is the most immature I have ever seen the police force behave. That was a force I was part of, and was proud to be. Currently, the SSU seem to be nothing more than Skerrit’s private hire. This is ridiculous, the practice of pouncing on Opposition members and hauling them in for questioning. So what, you’re the police (more like Ton Ton Macoute now) and everyone must fear you now?? I’ve been in the force within two changes of governments. In the first change, most of the gazetted officers got shuffled around because of political preference. In the second change of government, two senior officers, one got axed, the other demoted all because of politics. My point is you never know who will be in charge of government tomorrow, and by all accounts, Skerrit is on his way out. To my ex Brothers In Blue, stop taking that nonsense too far. You have a union. You have the right to file grievances, and yes being a conscientious objector is allowed within your union agreement.
Don’t be intimidated my people; Rise up for the benefit of your Children and grandchildren. Just keep the pressure on until the kettle wistle. WE HAVE OVERCOME.
Thank you all for coming out to show support for Sanford. This sure goes a long way to denounce Skerrit and his bunch in Government.
I will come there about 2:30 .
This people have no work to do
I feel sorry for these people, they do not know better. SMH.. Shame on the leaders of the UWP for misleading people this way. The leadership of the UWP, signed and agreed on an agreement to host a PUBLIC MEETING, NOT A PROTEST, during a said period of time. Also in the agreement, was that anything that happens, which disturbs law and order, they will be held responsible. THEY AGREED!! to the terms and conditions set before them. Therefore, with the ongoing investigations, THEY WILL always be taken in for questioning… Where is the wrong in that?? The police is simply doing their work. Stop misleading your loyal supporters.. Ah magway sa!!
ohhhhh u read the terms and agreement of the contract
true skerrit must go,he disgrace us.we are the only sovereign nation the doesn’t have an international airport.
Only some suffer to the benefit of All..Where are the young college students!!? Young Dominicans have no sense of civil responsibility. The students are clueless that they are expected to stand up from today to defend democracy as they will be tomorrow’s hope for a better Dominica..
When ever there are protests in the USA, Europe, South Africa, Latin America, Even China..Students rise up in numbers and let their voices be heard..
The college students know that tomorrow they will need a job and may be victimized if they show their faces…that’s the sad truth.
them guys need to pay for their crime, all the business places that got destroyed in Roseau, someone has to pay,so let the police do their job. millions of $ gone up in smoke, so give the police a chance. Remember the 32 guys police pick up are talking, just wait and see,
At least manila paper sales up. Wooosh!