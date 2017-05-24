Protestors voice concern over amendment of House of Assembly (Election) BillDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 at 9:09 AM
Dominicans from across the island came to the vicinity of the House of Assembly on Tuesday to voice their concerns over a Bill to amend the House of Assembly (Elections) Act.
The opposition has claimed that the amendment will legalize treating and bribery, which are electoral offences in Dominica, something which the government has denied.
Dominica News Online spoke to a number of those protesting the bill on thier take of the matter.
“For treating in a country, for illegality; this is wrong. If we don’t take a stand right now, then our children and our children’s children are going to be the ones who will be paying the bills and suffering.” one protestor said. “I am standing here without any fear because I am afraid of no one but God. I don’t have to be here, I come here because this is my country.”
He said that if the country does not stand collectively, then the government is going to continue in its belief that they can “run over the people.”
“We have to stand in unison; we have to make them understand that we speak with one voice. I am not here under the capacity of being United Workers Party, Freedom (Party), Pappy, or whatever, I am here as a Dominican,” he remarked.
Another woman expressed the view that there were more than one reason as to why she was protesting with, a major one being that she refuses to let the government turn the people of Dominica into “beggars.”
“The first one is we are not beggars, we are a people who have been always strong, proud, resilient people. It (the election bill amendment) is going to make us beg one man. To sit at the man’s doorstep and ask them for every little thing that you need. we want to work for our living. We will lose our dignity if we have to go and beg these people,” she remarked.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
I am very concerned about THE STEALING OF ELECTIONS,in this failed Dominica.Thats why i was at the protest.A so called popular government, is so desperate?WE MUST STOP THIS MADNESS,by those greedy and desperate souls.
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
DNO so long I am waiting for you or another media house to seek the opinion of some non-partisan lawyer about the amendment. You would think that one of our noble lawyers would have tried to provide clarification to the public so that these protests would not appear to be a partisan thing.
Pm it look like is your estate your mom and dad leave for uitsa shame with your behavior what example are u setting for our children teach them to beg and not taking responsibility
I completely agree with the lady reported in this article. Skerritt is turning Dominica into a nation of his dependents. It undermines everything good in society and family.