On Friday, 10th March 2017, the Public Library held its annual animal awareness day with collaboration with the Forestry Division, Pet Land and other stakeholders to sensitize school children and the general public on Dominica’s wildlife and animals.

During the event, the Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division handed over all publications done on the Mountain Chicken Frog (Crapaud) to the Public Library.

“The reason behind handing over the publication is a form of giving back to the public and sharing of knowledge hence empowering persons through reading,” project assistant Josh Baron stated.

Since 2002, when the great decline of the frog population began, scientific research has been ongoing to understand the Chytrid disease and also to better conserve this critical endangered frog species.

So far a captive breeding facility and a molecular diagnosis lab, to test for Chytrid, have been constructed and the frogs were shipped to the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

Machel Sulton, Senior Amphibian Officer who was at the event added, “It is important to document these finding as the frog holds great value in Dominica, significant cultural value that is; being on the coat of arms, it serve as certain institution’s logo and was once the natural dish”.

He continues, “It is also important to have such vital information at the public library for students or children who are asked to research on the Crapaud. They will now have the information readily available.”