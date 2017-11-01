Public servants to receive “double bubble” at end of NovemberDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 1st, 2017 at 12:31 PM
Hundreds of public servants will be receiving the so-called “double bubble,” which is equivalent to two months salary, at the end of November which was part of a deal worked out between the Public Service Union (DPSU) and the government during salary negotiations for the 2015-2018 triennium.
Additionally, they will receive a 3 percent salary increase plus retroactive payment for July to October at the end of December.
The announcement was made by General Secretary of the DPSU, Thomas Letang on state-owned DBS Radio.
The “double bubble” was expected to be paid out by the end of September but that did not take place.
“We were expecting it to be paid at the end of October, that was not paid and therefore we wrote to the government expressing our concerns and the reasons why it was not paid,” Letang explained.
He stated the government responded within three days saying that it was due to technical difficulties which were being experienced at various ministries. At the Accountant General’s office, as a result of the passage of Hurricane Maria, additional time was/ is needed to process the payment.
“So I think public officers will be happy,” he noted.
Letang made it clear that the DPSU has been very proactive on the matter.
“We did negotiate the package and we had to express our concerns…” he stated.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
The govt lying…all public officers know what actually happened.
Good job Letang you finally moving.
That money was budgeted and allocated BEFORE Mrs. Maria so yes we need our dinero in the hands of all and sundry ASAP. Mrs. Maria had nothing to do with it so time to pay up. Its our CBI money anyway even the Antigua PM know how much money we made from CBI. There is no better time for civil/ public servants to get the money than now. That will bring some much needed temporary stress relief especially for those who lost everything. But please Letang keep an eye on “TRICKSEEE-WHA-MANTEER” because he can easily find a way not to pay and simply blame Mrs. Maria. After all, his and the cabal/ Purple Turle Squad very well buttered
Assertive like Mama Eugenia!
Yesiiiiii. DPSU working. Maria can’t stop the flow of that CBI money. :D