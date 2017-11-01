Hundreds of public servants will be receiving the so-called “double bubble,” which is equivalent to two months salary, at the end of November which was part of a deal worked out between the Public Service Union (DPSU) and the government during salary negotiations for the 2015-2018 triennium.

Additionally, they will receive a 3 percent salary increase plus retroactive payment for July to October at the end of December.

The announcement was made by General Secretary of the DPSU, Thomas Letang on state-owned DBS Radio.

The “double bubble” was expected to be paid out by the end of September but that did not take place.

“We were expecting it to be paid at the end of October, that was not paid and therefore we wrote to the government expressing our concerns and the reasons why it was not paid,” Letang explained.

He stated the government responded within three days saying that it was due to technical difficulties which were being experienced at various ministries. At the Accountant General’s office, as a result of the passage of Hurricane Maria, additional time was/ is needed to process the payment.

“So I think public officers will be happy,” he noted.

Letang made it clear that the DPSU has been very proactive on the matter.

“We did negotiate the package and we had to express our concerns…” he stated.