Minister for Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs, Catherine Daniel has called on the public service to examine themselves to see what contribution that can be made in rebuilding back Dominica.

She was speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit at the launching ceremony of Public Service Day 2018 held at the St Alphonsus Parish Hall in Goodwill on Friday.

“It is important as public officers that you craft a response to the recovery and rebuilding back of Dominica. In order to do this the following questions are very pertinent,” she said. “What are your current skills and competencies? How efficient are you at what you do? What opportunities are presently available to enable you to enhance your capacity to deliver?”

Daniel continued, “Can you produce faster and better? Are you currently utilizing your greatest potential where you are? How can you motivate your colleagues to improve productivity and consistency? How well do you manage time and how could you reduce expenditure, yet realize greater output?”

She urged public officers to think deeply and critically if they are to remain relevant in the scheme of building a resilient public service.

“Think of how you can outdo your last performance because what is outstanding today quickly becomes tomorrow’s average,” Daniel urged.” Think of how you can improve processes for more effective service delivery that exceeds customer expectations.”

She added, “Think of how you can make the system work…Think of how you can help build a resilient public service, one which is modern, responsive and effective.”