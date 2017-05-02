Dominicans will be given the opportunity of renaming the newly constructed and commissioned West Bridge and they have six months to submit their suggestions, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has said.

Speaking at the commissioning of the bridge on Monday, May 1, 2017 in Roseau, he stated that the new name must be able to “immortalize this chapter in our nation’s page of history.”

“I do not wish unilaterally to impose a name on you. I want for each of you to go away from here this evening, thinking of a suitable and fitting name for this impressive new piece of Dominican architecture and engineering,” he said.

According to him, a website will be made available to the public to enter their suggestions, and the new name will be announced on November 3rd 2017 as part of his Independence address to the nation.

“Very soon, we shall make public the website to which each of you can go and suggest an appropriate name for this gateway. We shall assess your entries and I would wish to be in a position to announce the chosen name on November 3rd, as part of my Independence address to the nation,” he said.

With regards to the upkeep of the bridge, Skerrit encouraged the public to take good care of it as he wants it to “remain as the new West Bridge.”

“Keep it clean, keep it tidy, respect the investment, and please do not vandalize it. Do not deface or destroy any aspect of it. Those lights are for the astonishment and amazement of you, and your relatives and friends when they come home for Creole Festival, Christmas, Carnival and other holidays and purposes. They are also for visitors to view and photograph. This is our project, Ladies and Gentlemen. Let us all take ownership of it and preserve its beauty and appeal,” he remarked.