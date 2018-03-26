The Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division would like to advise the General Public that we are now into the dry season or “Careme”.

In this regard, the Division asks that the public should refrain from setting unnecessary and uncontrolled bushfires.

Bush Fires are extremely dangerous, not only to human life and the environment but to our wildlife; affecting their food and habitat already left fragile and vulnerable by the passage of Hurricane Maria.

It is also important to remember that bush fires destroy native plant species and create conditions for the introduction and rapid spread of invasive species. It can cause great destruction to soil life and nutrients, resulting in changes in the soil texture and physical conditions.

Every effort must be made by citizens and residents alike to avoid or reduce on the incidence of bushfires.