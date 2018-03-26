Public warned of bushfires during dry seasonDominica News Online - Monday, March 26th, 2018 at 3:14 PM
The Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division would like to advise the General Public that we are now into the dry season or “Careme”.
In this regard, the Division asks that the public should refrain from setting unnecessary and uncontrolled bushfires.
Bush Fires are extremely dangerous, not only to human life and the environment but to our wildlife; affecting their food and habitat already left fragile and vulnerable by the passage of Hurricane Maria.
It is also important to remember that bush fires destroy native plant species and create conditions for the introduction and rapid spread of invasive species. It can cause great destruction to soil life and nutrients, resulting in changes in the soil texture and physical conditions.
Every effort must be made by citizens and residents alike to avoid or reduce on the incidence of bushfires.
But the area have a lot of dead grass that need to burn. This is nonsense. Skerrit must go skerrit must go
Are there any laws in place to make it illegal to set fires? I would like to know. I know so many occasions where people set bushes on fire. Some of them innocently to get rid of the excess bushes.
I think se need to get these machines which cuts up the wood into little bits and can be used again to enrich the soil.
Their are some ignorant people who do not think of anything but themselves and wickedness, this idiots should know one don’t burn bushfire during dry seasons, this nonsense must be stopped right away, we in Dominica have been through enough in the last few years or jail those idiots it’s time the law tighten up in Dominica to one and all this is no longer a joke.
What punishments are in place to deter deliberately set fires , would they be treated the same as arsonists or just considered careless and ill informed . As any uncontrolled fire is an issue to the environment , a health and safety hazard to both human and animal life and to plants , some serious punishment, albeit to deter, should be set in place and enforced .
But again i sure allu going to say de fires are being set to deliberately to destroy the habitat of dem parrots and blame citizens for dere decline so allu can say ” you see you see, is a good fing we had send some to Germany, now we have to ask Germany how much they want, to sell us a pair .
allu man really really vex me now .