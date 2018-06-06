Chairman of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) Jefferson Drigo is calling for an investigation into the Police Force for what he called interference by the Police Chief.

Drigo, a corporal of police and stationed in St. Joseph, received news that he was transferred to Delices effective June 15, 2018 after he got involved into complaints made to him as PWA Chairman by a female police officer about a senior police officer.

The PWA executive met with the Minister of National Security Rayburn Blackmore and according to them, the discussion was ‘fruitful”. They refused to give full details of the discussion.

After the meeting with the Minister of National Security the PWA met the press and stated that as police officers, they believe that it is their duty to serve “our communities with integrity”.

“On or about May 10, 2018 a female subordinate police officer came to the station of the Chairman of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) and there she verbally made to the Chairman of the PWA an adverse complaint against a senior in the police service.” Drigo stated.

According to Drigo, he advised the female complaining police officer that the complaint is “one that requires the professional service of at attorney at law.”

On June 2, 2018 by Force Order, the Chairman of the PWA was informed that the Chief of Police had directed his transfer from St. Joseph to Delices Police station.

The Chairman of the PWA said he was “shocked to be so informed and is still puzzled by the development.”

“Our research has revealed, that there is no legitimate and lawful need for the transfer of the Chairman of the PWA and all information tend to indicate, that it’s directly related to his involvement and that of the PWA executive and advise in the adverse complaint made to him,” he said. “In the circumstances, the PWA considers the decision of the Chief of Police as interference of the statutory and constitutional rights of the Chairman and other members of the PWA in seeking to bring to the notice of the Chief of Police and the Minister matters affecting the general welfare and efficiency of Police Officers. The PWA has been advised that if the decision of the Chief of Police to transfer the PWA chairman is to interfere with the lawful activities of the PWA is unfair and arbitrary.”

Drigo added, “The executive of the PWA is now calling for an intervention by way of an official investigation regarding actions adverse to the health, safety, general welfare and efficiency of police officers including adverse complaints, if any, made against senior police officers in the police service as we believe that such actions and complaints if allowed to develop are more likely than not to compromise the principles of integrity and service in the police force. We firmly believe that the relevant authorities including the Minister of National Security and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ought to be concerned about those unfair and arbitrary actions respecting the administration of the police force that not only seeks to compromise the principles of integrity and service in the police force but also create an unsafe and unhealthy work environment.”