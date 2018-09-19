Chairman of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) Jefferson Drigo say they are feed up and need swift action and amendments to the Police Medical Insurance Act.

Speaking at a press conference and flanked by other members of his executive, Drigo said the organization is deeply concerned as it relates to medical insurance for police officers.

“We have written and have had meetings with the Minister of National Security with a view to changing our medical insurance,” he stated. “To date, we have done all that is expected of us and have even identified the best medical insurance yet no steps have been taken to address the problems. We are calling on the necessary authorities to please amend the Act to facilitate the change.”

He indicated that by an act of parliament, CLICO is the medical insurance for the police and it takes months for a claim to be refunded.

“It takes up to eight months for a refund and when that happens we only get part of the refund, we can no longer take and tolerate that, they (CLICO) have been in the CLICO/BICO fiasco hence the issue,” Drigo said. “We have families of police officers who are waiting for monies from the insurance almost a year after the death of police officer…this is not acceptable.”

He also slammed the authorities for not doing enough to assist in medical air ambulance for police officers.

“We have had to get advances from the government to help us, whereas they can make the necessary amendment to the Act,” Drigo stated.

The PWA is also expressing concerned about alleged threats made against police officers on social media.

“On Tuesday, August 14, 2018, certain male individuals posted threats on social media directed to police officers and their families. The executive and members of the PWA takes this opportunity to condemn the threats posted on social media at the police and in particular their families. We are extremely concerned about the situation and we are calling on those individuals to desist from posting threats directed at the police and to avoid a repeat in the future,” Drigo said.

He continued, “The executive has had a meeting with the Chief of Police and his gazette officers where we discussed at length the threats posted on social media at the police and their families and at that meeting certain decisions were taken in light of the threats.”

Drigo said that the PWA is also concerned about the question of accommodation for Police Officers.

“The accommodation is most areas are not the best. We know that the government has taken a decision to increase and improve accommodation in Roseau and have done some work on some police stations but we are calling on them to look urgently into the commencement of the accommodation promised for the Roseau area,” he said.

He also revealed that over the last five years, the PWA has also advocated in writing and at meetings with the government and the police administration to provide more training for police officers in order to prepare them for the future.

“It appears that our efforts have fallen on deaf ears. We are again appealing to the authorities concerned to make available more training for police officers. The police have always and will continue to do their jobs within the law and we will continue to work hard to protect life and property. We would like to thank the public for their support over the years and we are encouraged by your support,” he said.