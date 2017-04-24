It appears that the Police Welfare Association (PWA) and the government are heading for a showdown after the organization rejected the government’s latest proposal on salary negotiations for the 2015-2018 triennium.

The two parties have been at loggerheads since negotiations began with the PWA rejecting a wage freeze for the period and asking for 15 percent salary increase (5, 5, 5).

The government’s latest proposal is zero percent in the first year, a one-time payment of 50 percent of their salaries in the second year and a three percent increase in the third year.

But the Chairman of the PWA, Jefferson Drigo, has labeled the proposal as “ridiculous and unacceptable” and said the organization has rejected it.

According to Drigo, the executive of the PWA met with the general membership on Friday, April 21 to put forward the latest offer of the government.

“The membership unanimously rejected the offer of the government. We are not going to stand by while police officers who work extremely hard are being disrespected,” he said.

Drigo stated that the meeting was “well attended” and was “incensed” at the government for asking police officers to forgo the first year (2015) when Tropical Storm Erika took place and when they worked “extremely hard saving life and property.”

The PWA will be meeting with the government’s negotiation on May 19, 2017 and Drigo said, “we are looking forward to better days.”

“We are looking forward to an improved offer from government…we are ready with our figures and all our information so by the time we will be ready,” Drigo said. “They gave us some time.”