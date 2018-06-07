The executive of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) has reached an ‘amicable solution’ after meeting with Minister of National Security Rayburn Blackmore to discuss an ongoing impasse between the Police Service Commission (PSC) and Corporal Gemma Louis.

In April 2017, a Magistrate in Portsmouth freed Louis of a murder charge in relation to the death Joshua Etienne who was found dead in a police cell at Portsmouth in 2014, one day after he was arrested for alleged ammunition possession.

“We met with the Minister and the Permanent Secretary in that ministry and having had discussions with the Honorable Minister and his PS an amicable solution has been reached as it relates to woman Corporal Gemma Louis. We are happy with the solution reached and hence we will say no more on the matter,” PWA executive member Sergeant Jeffery James said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The PWA had planned to hold a “yellow ribbon day” on June 7, 2018, in support of Louis but it was called off.

“We are satisfied with the discussion we had with the Minister and his PS and as a consequence, we see no reason to have any ribbon day. There is an expectation of her (Corporal Gemma Louis) reinstatement back to the police force in the positive,” James stated.

Asked what type of solution was reached, James did not comment and he also did not say when Louis is expected to report to work.

Etienne was found dead in a police cell at Portsmouth on July 4, 2014.

An autopsy on his body revealed serious injuries including several broken bones and a punctured organ, among others.

Corporal Louis, constables Delvin Challenger, Martin Seaman and Orlan Vigille and Sergeant Hayden Morgan were later arrested and charged with murder.

The State subsequently withdrew the charge against Morgan and the court ruled that the State was unable to produce evidence to establish a prima facie case against Constable Orlan Vigille and he was freed.

Louis was also freed of the charges.

However, police officers, Challenger and Seaman, were committed to stand trial for murder in the matter.

Both are on remand at the Stock Farm prison awaiting trial.