PWC General Manager resignsDominica News Online - Thursday, April 6th, 2017 at 10:11 AM
General Manager of the Public Works Corporation (PWC), McDowell Paul, has resigned according to information reaching Dominica News Online.
Information indicates that his resignation took effect as of April 5, 2017.
A former employee of the National Cooperative Credit Union, Paul took over the cash-strapped organization on December 1st, 2015.
The reasons for his resignation are unknown at this time.
Information reaching DNO indicates the PWC, which is presently engaged in repairing the road to Stockfarm, has challenges in receiving funds for that project. The $3.17-million project was announced in February with the government saying the fund would come from the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program.
Information also reaching DNO indicates that PWC employees have not been paid for the past three fortnights and there are challenges in paying their Dominica Social Security Services (DSS)deductions.
DNO is following this developing story and will publish further information as it becomes available.
When workers start to drop dead in pwc because they hungry is then the government n dominicans will realized what happening in Dominica