Local radio station, Q95, has come under fire from some of its listeners after the station decided to air a national rally organized by the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) on Sunday.

Some took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the decision with some even saying they will be boycotting the station.

But CEO of Q95, Sheridan Gregoire, told DNO on Monday that the station has always been open to everyone and has an open door policy.

“The station has not been closed to anyone,” he stated.

With little or no air time on other radio stations, Q95 has become the main channel for opposition parties to express their views. Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, is a frequent call-in guest on popular shows such as the Hot Seat. While other radio stations carry government related functions, it appears as if the station is frequently left out of the loop.

The station has been dubbed by a some a “blue station” (blue is the color of the United Workers Party) and even government officials and DLP supporters refuse to directly call it by name, only referring to it as “the other radio station.”

And so questions began popping on Sunday when the DLP rally was being carried live.

“Can anyone please tell me what is going on, WHY is Q95 broadcasting the DLP Rally?” someone asked on Facebook.

Another poster wrote, “Q gone red?.. .. nah, I definitely don’t believe that! But something is not right! Dominican’s (sic) must wake up!”

Gregoire told DNO that the Q95 has always been open to the DLP, although he admitted the party has not made much use of the station.

“When we first started, we had written to all three political parties but only two of them accepted the offer to have their shows, the Labour Party chose to have theirs on another radio station,” he explained. “So we really have been open.”

He stated that “now and then” the DLP has been airing on ads on the station and when the party approached a sales rep for the airing of the rally, he had no objections to it.

“The Labour Party is a political party like any other political party,” he stated, adding that other organizations, such as the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), have paid programs on the station.

“So essentially we are open at all times to anybody,” Gregoire stated. “It is just that people probably noticed that it is not very often that the Labour Party has been offing to put things on Q95. Maybe it was a surprise to people.”

To drive home his point on Q95’s open door policy, Gregoire stated that even Pappy Baptiste once had a show on the station.

“Pappy had a show for a while on Q95,” he stated. “Everyone who comes on has to pay for their airtime. UWP pays for their air time and so is the (Dominica) Freedom Party. Labour Party paid for their air time and I don’t see anything wrong there.”