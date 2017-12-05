Qatar donates to Dominica’s hurricane rebuilding effortsDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 5th, 2017 at 11:41 AM
Qatar’s Ambassador to Dominica, His Excellency Khamis Al-Sahouti, presented Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit with a donation of US$300,000.00 towards Dominica’s rebuilding efforts following the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria.
The presentation took place at the Office of the Prime Minister today, Tuesday, December 5, 2017.
19 Comments
So many negative comments. We need to be more appreciative and thankful. I wonder when will we depart from all the negative mind set. It is good to monitor the activities of a government but we can do without the discouragement.
As a person that grew up in the Pentecostal church all my life and heard how pastors like Pas. Bell, Pas. St. Claire, pas. Coffee, Evangelist Peter R Augustine, along with many foreign preachers used Acts 5, especially the story of Ananias and Safaira, who lied about how much they sold their possession for and how they were buried for their lies, I truly have a hard time with the PM’s nontransparent approach to monies given to Dominica. I am troubled about the US$100 dollars Venezuela said they forgave Dominica for, when the PM had convinced us that Dominica was not indebted to Petro Caribe. Where is that money then? Did the PM lie to us? Unless he clears the air about this and many more questions, I have a very hard time with him handling any money on behalf of Dominica. You MUST be transparent PM and God requires that of his Stewards. PM I LOVE YOU, but I hate what God hates and God hate deception and so do I.
I thank the ambassador for contribution. The people and government of his country should know that many Dominicans serving in the US military have deployed on numerous occasions to Qatar, ensuring the security of this remarkable country. Dominica needs a lot of help, so we look forward to your continued support.
You little stupid scumbags criminals criticising prime minister Skerrit for all the hard work he is doing to get our Dominica back on track and better for us all and your children now all he gets is maypee and insulting words from that so-called opposition guy and them idiotic lowest of the low crocodiles
They can pocket de money if they want wii, Is now Dominica will finish fall apart
That money should not have been handed to the PM, it should have been given to a representative of the Treasury, and deposited in the treasury. Who is going to account for the money? The PM? bad idea. Dominica is the only country in the world where the PM is also the minister of finance, something up with dat.
Another donation…….We still waiting to see what happen to those large donations
for TS Erika………………..More Fire………………………Greater Maria on the way, fool the people still……………….
Anyone seen or heard of the Russian legal rep former Mahaut DLP cadre turn UWP then left only to return to support Ron last election
Hip hip hooray for EC$1 million dollars!!!!
Anybody that gives Skerrit them money is just like them. I wonder what Mr. taking back to his country from Dominica. I sure don’t expect half of that money to be used on our recovery, just as the Petro Caribe money was not spent on Dominica’s recovery. I would like to say thanks to Qater but sorry, monies handed to Skerrit is under heavy dark clouds and as such let Skerrit and his gang say thanks
A few 100 passport My little take lol! 80 -20 % ratio between ordinary & diplomatic.
MY little take
What monetary contribution have you made to Dominica pre, during and post Maria. You little ingrate. How have you helped your neighbor whose roof was gone? How have you helped children to get the proper attire to go to school since all their clothing was gone. Did you use one tool to clear roads, rivers and dams to make the transition easy for your fellow men?
Judging by your comment I think it is safe to say none, while Skerrit like him or not is travelling, staying in house and pleading to us who live in the diaspora for our hard earned money to help people to live a decent life.
I am sure if there is housing to be given you will receive one. If there is money that skerrit is sharing to Dominicans regardless of political affiliation you will stand in line to collect.
Everyone has a responsibility to build their country . It is not Quatar, America, Haiti, and the other countries to provide for you.
Do something and stop complaining. UNGRATEFUL DOMINICANS
@ concerned Dominican, let me respond by quoting Mr. Skerrit to you: “it’s not your damn business….go to hell, go to hell, go to hell” lol. Take this as a joke ok because I am not that rude to say such thing even if I am not under any obligation to tell you my business
@Concerned Dominican. I endorse your sentiment.
Its very easy to complain about stuff but very difficult for some to try make a difference.
Been asking all who keep complaining,
What have you done personally to assist home?
What is your contribution?
Who have you assist in any way ?
Why can’t you go home to assist?
if nothing then please shut your………!!!!
When he come back from travelling please ask him to explain who or what is the compass bank and in what jurisdiction does this bank operate, I ask this question already but as usual no response from the spin bowlers so lets try again.
http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/compass-bank-donates-us50000-to-dominicas-recovery-efforts/
Do bare in mind that Dr Deli’s press office put out this information but it appears incomplete so as a member of the public I have a right to ask, who is Alfredo Portelez and what are the contact details for the compass bank. To clarify this bank has nothing to do with compass bank Texas or Spain.
I am glad that we are receiving these assistance but I have one observation. I have been seeing and watching the PM accepting Donations, Gifts, Aid, etc on behalf of the people of Dominica – not on behalf of the PM or the Dominica Labour Party.
However, I am not seeing any Technocrats such as the Cabinet Secretary, Financial Secretary, Dominica’s Ambassador, Consulate, Representative representing that country or other high ranking government officials present during these functions?
To me, when these ceremonies were taking place before one or all of these technocrats were normally present.
Is that the norm in the diplomatic circles?
Is that the new Dominica we are building for our future generation?
Just asking, inquiring minds want to know.
I’m wondering the same thing and ask myself how much Dominica will see of that money.
Talking about money, I think it is time now that the citizens of Dominica demand an answer from Skerrit regarding the US$100M from PetroCaribe. Since Skerrit and Austrie have been stating on numerous occasions over the past 2 years that Dominica doesn’t owe Venezuela any money – why did the government of Venezuela then officially state that the debt of $100M was written off. We demand an answer from you Skerrit. Why would the Venezuelan government make a statement like that? Are they lying? But why would they? What has happened to that money? Where is it? Skerrit, we want answers!
I just hope that you not going up the steps or the Elevator or the Other Pqtl Rep home to beg
Dominica not seeing half of that