PM Skerrit shakes hands with Ambassador Al-Sahouti

Qatar’s Ambassador to Dominica, His Excellency Khamis Al-Sahouti, presented Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit with a donation of US$300,000.00 towards Dominica’s rebuilding efforts following the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria.

The presentation took place at the Office of the Prime Minister today, Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

 