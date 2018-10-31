The TDN Radio original drama series Redemption Road debuted to a record number of listeners on TDNradio.net and Life101radio.net on October 14th, and continues to draw thousands of listeners weekly.

This eight-episode series features an original script by Sam George and Nicole Georges-Bennett and a talented cast of Dominican acting amateurs and professionals.

Redemption Road is the story of the fall and rise of Pastor Felix Perryman of Redemption Pentecostal Church, set in a fictional village on the beautiful island of Dominica.

The cast of actors includes Ronald Deschamps, Kanika Ambrose, Paula Letang-Loblack, Lucy Hamlet, Sam George, Clayton Florent, Courtnie Drigo, Theodore Drigo, Theresa George, Nicole Georges-Bennett, Noreen Joseph, Suzy Fontaine, and Pastor Randy Rodney.

The drama so far in Redemption Road!

Pastor Felix gets some life-changing news from his secretary Donna. His wife leaves him and there is an investigation looming over missing church funds.

Felix’s ill mother gives him some advice but he is a man in conflict over his beliefs. Felix is confronted by the Prophetess Jael and a physical tussle topples him into a river. He wakes up in the hospital only to be told by Deacon White that he is suspended from pastoral duty.

Donna invites Charity to church but Ma Rogers causes a scene. Ma Rogers kicks Donna out of the house who seeks shelter from Felix. This turns out to be a case of bad timing for Felix.

Episode 4 airs on Sunday, November 4th on www.tdnradio.net and www.life101radio.net at 7:30 pm, with a repeat on Wednesday at 9:00 pm.