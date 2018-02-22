Several months passed since the hurricane Maria has wreaked havoc across the Caribbean islands. Relief efforts will be required for some time after this tragedy, not just in the immediate aftermath.

Closely working with people and officials in Dominica, Range Developments’ CSR team has consolidated all its efforts to help improve the living conditions of the communities shattered by this natural disaster.

Arrangements are underway to provide mattresses to the families left without adequate shelter and to supply people with much-needed materials such as basic furniture for the refurbishment of their households.

Shipping containers from St. Kitts loaded with cupboards and other essentials will be also donated to the educational centers such as CALLS, the Youth Council in Ports-mouth and public schools which lost their library sections, with the remaining items to be distributed in Capucin, Clifton and Paix Bouche.

Commenting on the initiative, the company’s CSR Area Manager said: “Developing the hotels for the community, it is our obligation not only as employers but simply as members of the society not to remain indifferent to the hardships people have been living through since Maria. We trust that this donation and dedicated work as well as our future CSR initiatives our team is considering will encourage everyone to be proactive and to support the island on its path to recovery.”