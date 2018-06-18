Range Developments denies new allegations of China arrestDominica News Online - Monday, June 18th, 2018 at 12:30 PM
Range Developments, which is currently building a hotel in the north of the island, is once again denying allegations that its founder Mohammed Asaria was arrested in China recently as reported by the website citizenshipinsider.com.
The website claimed that Asaria was indeed arrested in China in an article entitled ‘The real truth behind the questioning in China of Mohammed Asaria, the chairman of Range Developments.’
The website even provided a video which allegedly showed angry investors showing legal contracts signed by Asaria.
It further alleged that Asaria was taken away by interrogators and five hours later was released and he later fled China.
But Range has dismissed the entire article saying it is riddled with false allegations and inaccuracies.
“This kind of fake news story is not only damaging but disappointing,” Asaria said. “I am particularly concerned that this article has been circulated to citizenship agents by competing developers to steal our business.”
Range said it has instructed its legal counsel to pursue disseminators of this information for circulating false and disparaging information.
In a statement, Range made the following, pointing to what it said are “numerous false allegations” made by the website.
1. ‘A group of Chinese investors who had all purchased Park Hyatt St Kitts shares from Range Developments called for the promised redemption of their shares.’
FACT: Range Developments never made any promise to redeem shares, nor have there been any requests for redemption from any Chinese investors.
2. ‘Mr Mohammed Asaria was taken away for interrogation and released after five hours and told not to leave China as he would be required again to come to the police station for further questioning.’
FACT: Mr Asaria was neither questioned by police, nor detained, nor arrested, not told he would be required at a police station for further questioning. Mr Asaria left after the event as he had to be in Geneva for the IMC event.
3. ‘Mr Mohammed Asaria then appeared in Geneva on the June 4, 2018, holding a local newspaper trying to convince everyone that he had not been in China for his launch of the Six Senses..’
FACT: Mr Asaria made no secret of the fact that he had been in China for the launch of the Six Senses St. Kitts. Mr Asaria has promoted on social media his presence in China and his appreciation to Delsk for arranging the event.
4. ‘Since the Beijing arrest of Mohammed Asaria, hundreds of investors who found themselves out of over half million US dollars each have decided to join forces to request a town hall meeting in China to discuss and request an amicable solution in holding Range Development liable for its promises to redeem their shares now that their promised five years are over.’
FACT: There is no group of investors in China requesting a town hall meeting to the best of Range’s knowledge, nor did Range Developments promise to redeem any shares after five years.
Asaria explained the situation.
“This protest was clearly for the benefit of social media,” said Mr Asaria. “I met with a woman who said she was a lawyer and who purported to be representing a disgruntled investor who was claiming nonpayment of yield during construction. I showed her documentary proof that her purported client had been paid, and she left. It was all concluded in a professional manner.”
Range said the sole purpose of the article was to Asaria’s and Range’s reputation among investors, especially within China.
“Range has engaged legal counsel and will pursue all available remedies and seek the maximum damages available under the relevant laws,” the company’s statement said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
UWP supporters all hoping and praying that this will be the beginning of the end of this project..
Whose fools are Dominicans? The Skerritt DLP Gov’t went to Parliament, soon after the elections of 2014, changed the said Laws, carved out 15 ACRES of our land from the Cabrits National Park and gave all that land to the foreign co., Range Development.
As if that wasn’t enough, Skerritt’s DLP Gov’t issued Range Development our passports to sell to make MILLIONS, so that Range Development could build the hotel there.
So fellow Dominicans, Range Development, the foreign co. got our land and our passports free, because we have not heard otherwise,.
Yes, the foreign “investors” came empty -handed, with nothing.
Whose hotel will it be, if completed, because our land was given and our passports were given to sell to make millions? Will it be a hotel for the people of Dominica as owners, or will it be for the foreign co. who came empty-handed?
How many of our passports, in total has been and will be given to sell? How many MILLIONS will they make? Will we know?
In our case it would be reasonable to understand that overseas investors in the Kempinski development at the Cabrits are getting edgy. Initial discussions with Range development’s mr, Asari and our government started in 2013 and the agreement for construction of the resort was signed on 7 Nov. 2014 with the locally registered company Range Capital Partners Ltd. (GIS, 10 Nov. 2014). So far investors have not seen a penny return on their investment and must be wondering if- and when that will happen. I truly hope it will eventually pay dividends but we can not blame investors for getting nervous and asking questions in the mean time.
Very interesting. Who are the directors and owners of this Dominican company? Since it is our passport money that made this development possible it would be nice to know that we are also the owners of this enterprise and just not some individuals or companies that front for them.
Wait a minute!!!
So you say there been no “requests for redemption from any Chinese investors” then you say “purported disgruntled investor who was claiming nonpayment of yield during construction had been paid” .
If you are telling the truth, remember: Self-contradiction results in questionable credibility.
Propangander Machine, be professional conduct yourselves as being a news worthy entity…
ADMIN: This story is based on a release from Range Developments. Are you referring to the information in this article as propaganda? Please note we chose not to publish the original story (that was carried by several news agencies) due to the points made in this article.
No smoke without fire. The next scandal involving the Skerrit regime is brewing. Watch this space…
The work of SCL write fake news and circulate. Even after denial and lack of proof it has been circulated so there will always be someone who will still believe. Repeat something enough times and it will become truth. Political propaganda at its best effort. Footprints of UWP go figure. The wise will just bypass like they have been doing since 2002.
If all you red ants would only be so ‘wise’ when it comes to Skerrit. But then you close your eyes, cover your ears and shut your mouth and a few dollars come your way soon in particular at the run up to election. I pitty you!!