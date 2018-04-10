Range Developments – a local investment and hospitality company – has once again been at the forefront of efforts to revitalize areas of Dominica through its ongoing CSR program.

Over the past few months, the Range Developments team has been actively volunteering to clear debris from Segments 11 and 13 of the Waitukubuli National Trail which was devastated by the effects of Hurricane Maria and deemed unfit for use. The team is now stepping up efforts to fully undertake the clearing of another section of the trail – Segment 12.

This segment of the hiking trail is 13.5 km long and takes approximately 7 hours to complete. Categorized as a moderate to difficult hike, the trail winds through remote rural areas and gives hikers a rare glimpse of the communities that live there. Farmlands also exist in close proximity to Segment 12 and so the clearing of this part of the trail will greatly help the farmers who need access to it for their livelihoods.

Kamila Ondrackova, CSR Regional Manager of Range Developments said:

“We are proud to announce that Range Developments has undertaken further clearing of the Waitukubuli National Trail in the northern part of Dominica – namely Segment 12 which leads from Borne to Penville. Removal of fallen trees and other debris will enable the trail to re-open, making it safe again for hikers as well as easily accessible to the rural and farming communities who live alongside it.”

Unfortunately, like many other sites on the island, Segment 12 of the trail was damaged by the force of Hurricane Maria and has remained inaccessible ever since. Various types of equipment such as chainsaws and cutlasses are being used to aid in clearing the debris as well as pruning back overgrown vegetation.

Range Developments would like to encourage the local community to join them in restoring the beauty and functionality of the trail for all to enjoy. The meeting point for all volunteers who wish to get involved takes place every Sunday, 8am by the main Ross sign in Picard.

Range Developments plans to build upon their social responsibility efforts by further supporting worthwhile community projects and initiatives.