Early Wednesday morning a rare lunar event, a super blue moon will unfold over the night sky and will be seen right here in Dominica.

In other parts of the world, the event is more dramatic, with a super blue blood moon visible in the sky.

So, what do all those adjectives attached to the moon mean?

A supermoon occurs when the full moon moves closer to the earth in its orbit than usual, making it about 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than full Moons that are the farthest away from Earth, according to NASA.

Blue moon is the phrase given when a full moon takes place twice in one calender month. This doesn’t happen very often since full Moons roughly happen every 29.5 days. January began with a full Moon on the 1st and there will be another one on the 31st.

What will be seen here in Dominica is the second full Moon in January with that Moon moving closer to the earth in its monthly orbit.

A super blue blood moon takes place when the above conditions are met combined with a lunar eclipse. During the eclipse, the moon appears red, hence a super blue blood moon.

Unfortunately, the eclipse won’t be visible here in Dominica but can be seen in North America, Hawaii, Alaska, parts of the Middle East, among other countries.

A supermoon, combined with a lunar eclipse, was visible in Dominica in September 2015.

NASA will be streaming the entire event live.