The controversy over the transfer of 12 rare parrots from Dominica to Germany continues unabated with the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation (RSCF) accusing the Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots (ACTP) of being involved in ‘furtive actions.’

The RSCF said that the ACTP has failed to address issues raised by a number of organizations in a letter written to the United Nations on the matter.

“The self-professed ‘scientific, evidence-driven, objective conservation organization’ fails to address any of the legitimate issues raised in a multi- NGO sign-on letter addressed to UNEP and CITES, and the rambling narrative ignores peer-reviewed, published, scientific literature and the qualified position statements of credentialed parrot conservationists,” the RSCF said in a statement. “ACTP fails to provide any evidence of an a priori scientific proposal and/or properly vetted justification for the export, properly executed CITES import and export documents, signed health certificates, or a signed, executed, legal agreement between ACTP and Dominica’s legally mandated wildlife authority.”

The birds were taken from Dominica to an ACTP-run facility in Germany, sparking condemnation locally and internationally.

The government and the ATCP justified the move by saying it was done to protect an endangered species.

Days ago, the ATCP released a lengthy statement on the matter, laying out its rationale on the issue.

But the RSCF is not buying it, pointing out that the ACTP has “no history of conservation support or experience on Dominica whatsoever.”

“The organization has published no scientific, peer-reviewed papers regarding Caribbean parrot ecology, reproduction, or wild population recovery and conservation,” the RSCF said in its statement. “It boasts millions of dollars in facility expenses in Germany but does not provide any information about revenue sources, animal inventories, acquisitions or dispositions, organizational governance or the scientific qualifications of its directors.”

It said ACTP’s only action in Dominica “was to coordinate with politically appointed government administrators to clandestinely export wild-hatched parrots to its parrot-breeding facility in Germany– an action taken without authorization from Dominica’s CITES Scientific and legislated wildlife authority (FWD), CITES Management Authority (Environmental Coordinating Unit), nor with consultation or discussion with FWD’s longstanding, partnering conservation NGOs.”

The RSCF said it and other legitimate conservation NGOs have “provided millions in EC dollars over a 30+-year span to protect and conserve Dominica’s wildlife, support the FWD, provide staff training, vehicles, research equipment, program running costs, aviary operational costs, secure and expand protected areas (including establishing the Morne Diablotin National Park) and provide conservation education and outreach– all of which prioritize in situ conservation– ACTP has done nothing on Dominica.”

The full statement from the RSCF is below.

