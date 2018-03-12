RBC closes temporarily due to “health and safety precautions”Dominica News Online - Monday, March 12th, 2018 at 2:36 PM
The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) located on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard in Roseau has announced that it will be closed until further notice due to “health and safety precautions.”
It also said a temporary location will be announced as soon as possible.
“Our full-service ATM will remain here to support your financial needs including deposits, withdrawals, bill and credit card payments,” a notice on the bank’s door reads.
It also encouraged clients to use alternative service options “including the RBC mobile app and online banking tools.”
Customers were told to call its client advice center for credit and online banking needs.
“We remain committed to meeting your needs and look forward to continue to serve you today and in the future,” the notice said.
5 Comments
They probably found mold inside the building post Maria.
what wrong with my country now it’s the bank Lord pray for everyone back home.
Who is the owner of that building anybody knows?
My deceased grandfather. He left me as his #1 beneficiary but other relatives fighting me for it. Now it is in bad condition they trying to back off. Let them fix it.
Ohhhhhhh! Well I agree with you.