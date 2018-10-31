Organizers of the Real Mas 2019 is promising a programme of quality that everyone can truly enjoy.

This was according to Chairman of the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), Benoit Bardouille while addressing the official media launch of Carnival / The Real Mas 2019, held in the NAO press room at the Financial Centre on Wednesday.

The Real Mas is expected to run from October 31st 2018 to March 5th 2019.

“Now it is time to prepare for the Real Mas which takes us from today until March 4th and 5th [2019] to get ready to deliver a programme of quality everyone can truly enjoy,” he said. “We at DDA believe that Carnival is the significant part of the tourism product offered and so we will make every effort to ensure that our staff and team engage in the carnival activities are very well supported in their undertakings.”

According to Bardouille, the DDA is fully committed to building a full-fledged programme of festivals and special events to create opportunities for companies, groups and individuals involved in the festival business.

“We recognize the massive growth taking place in the festival market, especially music festivals and Carnivals around the world with millions of patrons travelling far and near to attend at least one event per year,” he stated. “It means that Dominica must seek to take advantage of these opportunities and to increase its share of the global festival market.”

Bardouille called on the public to identify ways they can play their part in the carnival business where tremendous opportunities in areas such as designing and building of costumes, event promotion, songwriting and composition, music promotion, vending of local products, rental of vehicles, transportation and many other areas that they can participate it.

He encouraged persons to also join a band on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

“I urge you to start putting your money aside to join your favourite band to attend the pageants, Calypso Tents and other competitions…,” Bardouille urged.

He added, “We also want to encourage Dominicans in the diaspora to begin planning for your visit during Carnival.”

He further mentioned that as part of the air access committee, “We are beginning to expand some of the activities to get access into Dominica” for Carnival.

Bardouille also called on the business owners in Dominica to join the committee to ensure that they are able to put out a splendid Mas Domnik 2019.

“We ensure you that in partnering with us with your product and service we will find the right avenues and platforms to reach large audiences locally and globally, “Bardouille noted. “The onus is on all of us to identify where we can make a contribution and to help us make this Carnival season more spectacular and memorable.”

Meantime, he thanked the Dominican public, corporate sponsors, partners, returning nationals, visitors for their support during the 20th Edition of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF), following the event’s postponement due to Hurricane Maria.