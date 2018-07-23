Trade unionists around the region have been told that some governments have been politicizing the distribution of relief items following hurricanes Maria and Irma.

Steve Joseph, of the Dominica Public Service Union, did not mention any specific country or government but said some of them were making it worse for those already “suffering” after the two devastating hurricanes.

He was addressing the Caribbean Public Service Association 48th Annual General Meeting at the Jolly Beach Resort in Antigua and Barbuda last Sunday evening.

“Some of our governments continue to use the power they have entrusted by our people to impose conditions that subject our citizens to further hurt and uncertainty even in times of disasters,” he said.

He stated that the skewed targeting of supplies in favor of party supporters has been worrying.

“When our people have been knocked down by some monsters, it is not time to see party colors or for any government to be politicking,” he said.

According to Joseph, people need to be empowered, “they need a lift, a hand up, they need to be treated according to their needs.”

Dominica was among several Caribbean countries hit by an active hurricane season last year.

Some in Dominica have alleged that where food distribution was concerned, communities that did not support the government were not given priority, even though they were affected the most.

However, the government has denied the allegations.