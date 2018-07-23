Regional governments accused of politicizing relief supplies after recent hurricanesDominica News Online - Monday, July 23rd, 2018 at 2:59 PM
Trade unionists around the region have been told that some governments have been politicizing the distribution of relief items following hurricanes Maria and Irma.
Steve Joseph, of the Dominica Public Service Union, did not mention any specific country or government but said some of them were making it worse for those already “suffering” after the two devastating hurricanes.
He was addressing the Caribbean Public Service Association 48th Annual General Meeting at the Jolly Beach Resort in Antigua and Barbuda last Sunday evening.
“Some of our governments continue to use the power they have entrusted by our people to impose conditions that subject our citizens to further hurt and uncertainty even in times of disasters,” he said.
He stated that the skewed targeting of supplies in favor of party supporters has been worrying.
“When our people have been knocked down by some monsters, it is not time to see party colors or for any government to be politicking,” he said.
According to Joseph, people need to be empowered, “they need a lift, a hand up, they need to be treated according to their needs.”
Dominica was among several Caribbean countries hit by an active hurricane season last year.
Some in Dominica have alleged that where food distribution was concerned, communities that did not support the government were not given priority, even though they were affected the most.
However, the government has denied the allegations.
6 Comments
Yes. Containers still full somewhere. Some of them bursting. What a disgrace. What a shame. Please distribute the aid.
The sad thing is that relief supplies were sent to DOMINICA. Remember the line from the calypso “when it rains, it falls on every man’s house”
He is talking about Dominica, after all he is a Dominican working and residing in Dominica. He definitely not referring to Anguila or tortola He might be a politician launching his campaign on Antigua soil.
Very smart Mr Joseph, very very smart
This is a statement that is steeped in truthfulness!.Just look at the myriads of homes in Dominica still covered with tarpaulin and speak with the owners.In my village I am one of them.I had no insurance.I struggled to buy galvanize,roofing caps, nails,screws and ask my parl rep for some lumber.Its almost 4 months now,and no reply.But the houses of party supporters are being covered all around me. But I am not lazy,I shall survive. Worthwhile to note though,some of my Labour Party friends have made it clear that this regime is impish and wicked,and will not support them and their brutality on the people again…So their dirty political ploy to exchange food and building supplies for votes has boomeranged in their faces.Its a failed tactics.Thanks to the opposition and concerned citizens who have exposed them.
Where The Wicked Rule The People Mourn
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party
Who the cap fit let them wear it. In Dominica it’s either you red or you dead. So glad their dirty deeds are hitting the regional and international airwaves