The Dominica Media and Communications Association (DMCA) has announced that it has been officially recognized by the Association of Caribbean MediaWorkers (ACM) as the body to represent media professionals on the island.

The DMCA’s application to the ACM was accepted when the association met this past weekend.

ACM informed the DMCA of their decision late Tuesday.

According to the letter addressed to DMCA’s President Garvin Richards, after careful consideration of submitted documents, the ACM “determined that your association has satisfied all requirements for full membership status within the ACM”.

The letter also adds that the DMCA will have the full rights and privileges of member associations “effective immediately”.

Richards, other members of the executive and senior members of the association have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to get to this point.

“Since its inception, the DMCA has worked tirelessly to fulfill all the requirements necessary for membership, including the drafting of the constitution. Many may have thought that the association was inactive, but members, especially the executive, were working behind the scenes to ensure that everything was done accurately and on time. And then it was a matter of waiting on the approval before moving forward. Now, finally, this one hurdle has been overcome,” he said.

Richards went on to thank all who contributed to this process adding, “We extend our gratitude to the Association of Caribbean Media Workers for seeing our potential and recognizing that our aim has always been to provide ALL media professionals in Dominica with a voice and avenues to become better at what they do.”

Media workers on the island came together in August 2017, to form an association to represent their interests on the island in the absence of a functioning body.