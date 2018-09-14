United States Ambassador Taglialatela visited the Regional Security System firing range where a Mobile Training Team of eight Marines from Marine Forces-South conducted a ten-day marksmanship instruction course for 45 participants from Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

The event familiarized security force personnel with the Marine Corps program of instruction on rifle marksmanship, built on existing weapons proficiency skills, and exposed them to techniques and procedures used as best-practices for the safe and effective employment of the M16/M4 rifle.

Each participant received a combination of classroom instruction, dry-fire drills, and live-fire range instruction.

The training provided an opportunity for police and military members from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines to work together in a training environment where they not only benefited from instruction but the exposure to a range of skills and experiences.

The event demonstrates United States’ enduring commitment to its Caribbean partners in advancing regional security.