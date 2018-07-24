The General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union Thomas Letang has told trade unionists across the Caribbean that they need to work together to ensure the enhancement of public service employees.

Letang led an eight-member delegation from Dominica to the Caribbean Public Service Association 48th Annual General Meeting at the Jolly Beach Resort in Antigua and Barbuda that started on Sunday.

“Everything comes with challenges but we need to make sound decisions which impact on the public service and our membership,” Letang told the gathering.

According to him, this year’s general meeting is very important to the further development of public sector workers.

Meantime Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne use his turn at the podium to call for a less confrontational approach with government, in the interest of union members.

According to Browne, on too many occasions, unions resort to industrial action, as one of the first course of action.

“It seems to be a culture, that in order to get anything done, it has to be a combative relationship,” he stated.

The Antiguan prime minister is suggesting negotiations can be resolved if both parties must deal with it amicable and see it as not adversarial.

Another issue raised by Browne was the government’s financial capability versus the demands by unions.

He said before trade unionists can make demands on any sitting government, they must look at the country’s fiscal climate.

“I understand the aspirations of unions, but you have to balance those aspirations with the realities facing the various governments within the Caribbean,” he told delegates.

A church service on Sunday officially started the conference.

Other activities include presentations and discussions among representatives