A registry of trained caregivers of the elderly will soon be established in Dominica.

This was announced by the President of the Dominica Council of the Ageing Zetma Toussaint who was addressing the Premium Home and Residential Care Services (PHARCS) Care Certificate Programme Graduation Ceremony on Saturday.

This programme was organized by PHARCS in collaboration with the Dominica Council on Aging and the Association Martinique Pour la Promotion de l’Age d’Or.

“The council on aging along with other agencies are in the process of establishing a registry of trained caregivers of the elderly,” she stated.

She said the goal of this registry is to ensure that every caregiver of the elderly will be equipped with the appropriate preparation before and rendering care at residential and private homes.

“The establishment of such a database marks the beginning of standards that are to come on stream to regularize this care sector,” Toussaint noted.

She added that the Dominica Council on Aging will also engage in consultations to promote the necessary awareness of the elderly among the relevant stakeholders and interested parties.

Meantime, Toussaint noted that PHARCS has been a standard bearer of elderly care.

She said the owner of PHARCS has been in constant dialogue with the council on aging to ensure that quality of care at the various homes throughout the island can be standardized.

“PHARCS you have set the stage and blaze the trail let us hope that others get a rude awakening and begin to learn from you that they should also come to your institution to engage in collaborative effort to participate in meaningful dialogue for the uplifting of care at all our residential homes.”

Twenty-one caregivers graduated from the PHARCS Care Certificate Programme.