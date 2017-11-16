Registry to reopen on FridayDominica News Online - Thursday, November 16th, 2017 at 9:38 AM
The Ministry of Justice, Immigration, and National Security has informed the general public that the Registry will resume
functions at the usual office hours on Friday, November 17, 2017.
The Registry was closed earlier this week after staff complained of not feeling well while working in the building.
The building was affected during the passage of Hurricane Maria.
In a release on Thursday, the Ministry of Justice apologized for the inconvenience caused to the public.
Does Dominica have a ministry of Justice.If so Dominica has a justice Minister man? Who is that Minister? DNO you sure you didn’t mean ministry of INJUSTICE which would make sense since I know for a fact that Skerrit has a Minister of INJUSTICE, whose role is to ensure injustice prevails in this country, be it in passport sale, be it in hiding a known wanted criminal like Aliereza Monfared, be it in ensuring that GON Emanuel dies without getting at least a year investigation for his house that was set on fire on Christmas of 2009,; be it in well organized looting and vandalism seen in Roseau after a peaceful meeting of Feb 7, 2017; be it in massive looting and vandalism seen throughout Dominica during Maria but for some unknown reason the government does not want an investigation? I’m sorry Dominica has an INJUSTICE Minister and a very evil government
Inconvenience caused to the public but not the workers….smh
The workers were the ones getting sick. Suffering from breathing problems and itchy skin. The workers were the ones forced to work inthe dark with little ventilation and light. They did not even care about the health of the public.. What about the persons who are coming to the registry with their babies to get them registered. What about the elderlies that come up the step for birth certificates and life certificates. They were breathing in the same mold and dust as the workers. Its not about inconvenience. Health comes first. Without good health, you cant perform any duty. Registry staff have been treated bad for too long with bad working conditions. It is time that nonsense stop. At the end of the day, staff members clothes wet up, u swear is construction work they were doing while others sit down in Ministry of Justice under a.c , fan and with light.