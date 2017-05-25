Relatives sought for Dominican living in St. LuciaMarylyn Mustave - Thursday, May 25th, 2017 at 10:08 AM
To whom it may concern:
I am writing in aid of an elderly man by the name of Elisha Graham. He is 68 years old and resides in the community of Odsan, Castries in St. Lucia.
Mr. Graham lost contact with his family both abroad and has non-down here in St. Lucia.
I would like the assistance of him getting in contact with his relatives can granted to this elderly man.
Therefore, he has passed the age of retirement and the best thing for him is in the arms of his relatives.
With him getting in contact with his family members it would be an achieved desire which he has contemplated for. Some of his relatives hopefully should be in the various Caribbean islands such as Dominica.
He is a Dominican, was raised in Dominica but has and currently resides in St. Lucia.
He misses them badly and always speaks about them and the memories they shared which bring tears to his eyes.
With this assistance, it would be more than appreciated as this emotional experience would never be forgotten and would be admired. Feel free to contact me at the numbers below.
Looking forward to Mr. Graham associating with his family once more.
Anyone with information should contact: 1-758-461-6710 or 1-758-519-7008.
Thank you for your consideration of my request.
5 Comments
You all never know he might be you all blessing look on the brighter side
Ok so u telling me. He dont no what village he from and who are his family is he ill? Or why so long or now he is looking for his family yet we are so close to st lucia . Maybe memory lost
So often in my travels I hear many Dominicans fall in this cateogory…Losing contact with their Family and Love ones alike
What you sow that shall you reap. When you were up and about you never got in touch with your family for years now you left DA, we don’t really know you because you’ve been gone for such a long time. Well I think the only solution is to seek assistance from St. Lucia in purchasing a ticket for you to come down and the Grotto home will have to take you in because to be honest with you I don’t think any family member is going to accept right now. You are my cousin and you only have one sister by mother here right now and trust me that’s not possible.
Where he was all the time only now he need family what s wrong