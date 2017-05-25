To whom it may concern:

I am writing in aid of an elderly man by the name of Elisha Graham. He is 68 years old and resides in the community of Odsan, Castries in St. Lucia.

Mr. Graham lost contact with his family both abroad and has non-down here in St. Lucia.

I would like the assistance of him getting in contact with his relatives can granted to this elderly man.

Therefore, he has passed the age of retirement and the best thing for him is in the arms of his relatives.

With him getting in contact with his family members it would be an achieved desire which he has contemplated for. Some of his relatives hopefully should be in the various Caribbean islands such as Dominica.

He is a Dominican, was raised in Dominica but has and currently resides in St. Lucia.

He misses them badly and always speaks about them and the memories they shared which bring tears to his eyes.

With this assistance, it would be more than appreciated as this emotional experience would never be forgotten and would be admired. Feel free to contact me at the numbers below.

Looking forward to Mr. Graham associating with his family once more.

Anyone with information should contact: 1-758-461-6710 or 1-758-519-7008.

Thank you for your consideration of my request.