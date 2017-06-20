Report says 2014 General Election ‘not necessarily fair;’ justifies call for reform Linton saysDominica News Online - Tuesday, June 20th, 2017 at 8:43 AM
A Commonwealth Observer Mission to Dominica has concluded that the 2014 General Election was not necessarily fair and Opposition Leader Lennox Linton has said that it justifies the call for electoral reform on the island.
Speaking on Q95’s ‘The Hot Seat’ on Monday, June 19th, 2017, Linton said the report has pointed to the inconsistencies of elections in Dominica saying that the report is “an encapsulation…of things that need to be done.”
“We have, effectively, an encapsulation of the elements of electoral reform. The things that need to be done, the things that need to be changed, the things that need to be improved in the context of electoral reform,” he said.
The report was published in 2015, buried among other reports on the Commonwealth’s website and it appears that very few people were aware it. DNO understands that it was brought to the attention of the opposition within the past few weeks. At this point, it is unknown whether the government, who invited the mission to Dominica to observe the election, knows about it.
In the report, the Commonwealth Mission concluded that while the 2014 General Election, which swept the Dominica Labour Party to power, was free, it was not necessarily fair due to “the lack of balance, and in some cases lack of professionalism of the media; the absence of campaign finance regulations and the resultant lack of transparency on financing, coupled with the exponentially increased expense associated with campaigning; multiple instances of treating and bribery, including the transportation of electors to the island to vote; and the apparent abuses of incumbency, including a lack of impartiality in the provision of public services.”
The 40-page report stated that The Mission heard numerous complaints regarding media coverage and partisanship, “and we believe this will continue to feature in future elections unless addressed.”
It also said the voters’ list “did not materially affect the credibility and transparency of the election process and of the results. The list is however widely and publicly discredited and despite, in the Mission’s view, being accurate and appropriate in the eyes of existing legislation, the Mission does not believe it necessarily reflects the reality or the wishes of Dominican society.” (See the full report below).
During his interview on Q95, Linton stated that the issues that were pointed out in the report have been discussed by the opposition for a long time.
“It (the report) speaks of a lack of balance and the lack of professionalism of the media. That affects the media access matter, we have been addressing that. It speaks to the absence of campaign finance regulation; we have been talking about that as part of the electoral reform. It speaks to the increased expenses associated with campaigning, it speaks to the election offenses of bribery and treating and concludes that there were multiple instances of these offenses including the transportation of electors to the island to vote; we’ve been talking about that,” Linton stated.
He proposed a “strict enforcement of the provisions of the law” to combat the issues of bribery and treating and dispel the attempts to create “legal facilitations” for it.
“We’ve been saying it is illegal, we’ve been saying it is criminal and it must not be part of our election process,” he said in reference to treating and bribery. “Therefore there needs to be strict enforcement of the provisions of law to prevent bribery and to prevent treating, not to create new legal facilitation, for bribery and treating, as practiced by the Labor Party, to win elections to continue. That is not what we want.”
He was referring to amendments to the electoral laws of Dominica proposed by the government which said that “transportation of electors or the facilitation of the transportation of electors to or within Dominica for the purpose of an election does not constitute an offence unless the transportation is provided or facilitated with the intention to corruptly induce an elector to vote for a particular candidate …”
The opposition staunchly disapproves of the amendments and debate on them was suspended following protest action outside parliament.
Linton added that the Dominica Labor Party must conform to the law of the land and not have it the other way around. Only then, according to Linton, can there be free and fair elections in the Dominica.
The Opposition Leader claims that he does not understand why it is that this report is only surfacing now, however, he has said that considering it was the Prime Minister who requested the presence of the observers, he is not surprised at the idea that the report might have been sent to the government and other bodies.
“From my point of view, all I know is that this is a report that, normally, would go to the government because it was the Prime Minister who asked the Commonwealth to send a commission observer in…I don’t know why we have not had this available to us before now, or why is it that the commissioner, as a body, has not spoken about it or why is it that the government that requested the observer assignment has not spoken about it,” Linton said.
He remarked that he had heard nothing spoken publicly about the report, and described the case as a “question that should be put to the commissioner.”
Read full report below
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
33 Comments
Has Linton paid Pinard in full?
It’s troubling that many Dominicans don’t feel themselves worthy enough to demand better from their Political leaders..in this case the DLP is taking the people for fools, elections in Dominica is a sham, it’s decided based on who can bribe and treat voters best. The process is practically void of integrity.
I’m not sure that Dominica can be helped or even want help anymore..Many are quite content settling for mediocrity in Government.
The real SHAME will be in not making the recommended changes..Let’s wait and see..
This report is rather surprisingly benign. Based on Linton’s continuous rants about electoral fraud I am sure that he was very disappointed in the conclusion of the report. Sadly, he is clutching at straws to eke out any scrap of vindication that he can.
Here we go. A report which has been posted on line for years on a legitimate website had been hidden away. What a joke. Politicians continue to take us all for fools here in Dominica. This tell me that the opposition is all talk, blowing hot hair without facts all the time. There are two things that we must understand here. The Opposition is bankrupt of ideas and to lazy to do its own research on what it wants to think about. Secondly, the media has again showed how lazy and unprofessional it journalist are for not following up on such a story and finding such a report that was available to all for years.
There is no doubt that some form of electoral reform is needed. Election financing is there for the discus. what about election financing are we interested in? Do we want tax payers to finance the lazy politicians campaign? Do we want to know where the politicians get their financing from? I believe that political parties should raise their own finance for their campaign.
If anything the report exposes DNO and the media joker’s on island, that continue to keep the nation in utter darkness. It reveals that we have a very week media that will only do what it takes to keep Skerrit in power. Elections took place in December 2014, and 2 years later DNO putting out the report? Dominica is in a very sad state of affairs and I personally believe we are too late to save the country. We in a very serious comma that we just cannot recover from, as every institution is already poisoned, if not totally destroyed.
After reading this report, I must say it was enlightening. What this report clearly revealed is that non of the political parties are interested in campaign finance legislation. I believe that campaign finance laws are central to the whole issue of electoral reform, the fact that non of the two major parties are willing look at campaign financing is troubling. On the issue of treating both parties stated that if you are entertaining your supporters it is not treating, same was said of providing transportation for your supporters. I believe that this report stumbled on the part the media played, it is a free Press and it is free to endorse and support any party or candidate. Of the major news net works in the US only fox news stands out in support of a Republican agenda and it is simply referred to as media bias. We cannot start to legislate what the media should or should not do that would be going down a very slippery slope.
Did you really read the report and are you aware of the points raised by the opposition re electoral reform?
have you any ears, because i am certain that lennox is always talking about campaign financing… allu ears have switches on it i suspect, depending on who say what it going on and off
IT IS TRULY SHOCKING HOW PARTISANISM HAS ERODED THE MORAL FABRIC OF OUR BELOVED NATION!
I am in great disbelief that instead of Dominicans being appalled by the findings of this report, which speaks to the corruption that plagues our nation, they are more concerned with when the report was discovered by the opposition.
THIS IS TRULY SAD AND I AM TRULY ASHAMED OF HOW THE INTEGRITY OF DOMINICANS HAVE BEEN ERASED!
I do not believe this report is correct. Lennox, trying to deceive the Dominican people again? Your UWP supporters will believe anything. They will never question it.
You will never live and let live. You are so obsessed with also such a type of information that you cannot live in peace. Poor you!
You are certainly the biggest idiot on this site. Are you saying the Commonwealth Secretariat doctored the report to suit Linton? So the Commonwealth Secretariat is in bed with Linton now? Woman, the cold in Canada is freezing your brain.
Do you know this exact report is posted on the Commonwealth website right?
I thought you all said Linton does not have any international connections…. how can this novice get an organization such as the COMMONWEALTH to post such a report on the worldwide web?
WHY LIVE AND LET LIVE……IF THIS WAS AN IDEOLOGY THAT OUR ANCESTORS HAD ADOPTED WE WOULD STILL BE SLAVES….. if Rosa Parks had LIVE & LET LIVE, we would still be sitting at the back of the bus… if Mandela had LIVE & LET LIVE he would never have become the President of South Africa!
STOP LETTING PARTISANISM BLIND YOUR MORAL JUDGEMENT.
idiot you can go on the webpage if you know where to find it… moron
lol i can see all zandoli and kakadoor voted in the last election including babies that doh even born yet.,…. what a joke
This report is a scathing indictment of the Labor Party’s corruption. Although Skeritt invited the commission to conduct this report, he decided not to reveal the contents of their findings at the completion of the report. What are you hiding Mr. PM?
Have you read the report? I guess not for if you had you would not be writing such rubbish. You only read the news article with selected quotes from the report.
Are the selected quotes wrong?
You yourself have not read the report, so don’t coming riding on your gullible horse, as if the quotes posted in this article says different from what Laplaine Observer has stated.
You Skerrit supporters will come to the defense without even having to build a proper case. The report conclusion says it all.
If reading a scholarly journal article, the methodology proves import, however it is the findings/conclusion that forms theoretical work, which in turns becomes fundamental concepts and ideologies.
And here we have DNO, reporting “breaking news’ that should have been broken since 2014. You mean to tell me, Linton now found this report!? Almost three years post 2014 elections!? This is laughable, quite laughable. Look DNO even making excuses, saying that it had been buried under other reports on the website? This media house is a real joke!
I really don’t get your point…ARE YOU TRYING TO SAY THAT THE REPORT SHOULD BE DISCREDITED? OR THAT IT IS WRONG???
What exactly is your point here? Because, really and truly IT IS NOT, when the report was found BUT WHAT IT SAYS!
silly goose, your ignorance is showing.
The report was not to be “FOUND”….. Skerrit should have authorized the release of this upon completed. The question is not when did Linton find out about the report, rather it is why didn’t Skerrit release it!! The time that the information was “FOUND” does not discredit its contents.
I’ve read this report since it was put out two years ago. What is the significance of dusting it off? Is there a change in the report, was something added? Linton doe have nothing better to do?
OK…so you read this report two years ago and you thought there was nothing wrong with the conclusion?
Two years ago or not, the report is still damning and it shows the level of corruption in this country.
If it was written approximately 3 years ago, after all this time, the report may have been doctored to suit Lennox Linton, UWP Leader.
You are certainly the biggest idiot on this site. Are you saying the Commonwealth Secretariat doctored the report to suit Linton? So the Commonwealth Secretariat is in bed with Linton now? Woman, the cold in Canada is freezing your brain.
You are not really contributing to the credibility of the leader of the party you so blindly support. The Commonwealth Secretariat is headed by someone, who owes allegiance to Roosevelt Skerrit, who championed her cause to become its Secretary General against all odds. If anyone is in cahoots with any political leader in the Caribbean it would have to be our own Baroness Scotland with Roosevelt Skerrit.
idiot linton said he got it two weeks ago, and some on the electorial commission never even knew it existed. the question you should ask is where and why was it hidden from the public…. allu dominicans just to tebeah for allu own self…. SORT
Frankie, Linton is losing momentum. He’s becoming more irrelevant by the day. He had been quiet for the last few weeks, so he came up with the ‘best thing’ (in his opinion) that could send some people in his direction. Anything for spotlight for this man.
It is apparent that you have sold your integrity for the colour red and the ability to get a few dollars when you get to see Skerrit … I just cannot believe that Dominicans have become so blinded to what is WRONG and what is RIGHT….
HAVE YOU LOST YOUR CONSCIENCE?
HAVE YOU LOST YOUR CONNECTION TO GOD?
WHAT IS GOING ON WITH DOMINICANS?
WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO OUR ETHICAL REASONING?
So frankie are results good?
You are a damn liar
Perception perception. When you digging for dirt you end up with old reports that were there all the time that you couldn’t see cuz your head is so filled with dirt
So if the report has been there 2 years and maybe it was, then you will agree that once again skerritt has lied to the population when he said that none of the missions had anything negative to say about the 2014 elections. You will also agree that he lied when he said that reginal and international organisation agree with his proposed amendments to the electoral laws.
Dominica has become a lawless land!