Reps from Google, Facebook, region attend telecommunication workshop in DominicaPress release - Thursday, March 22nd, 2018 at 9:39 AM
Representatives of International Companies Facebook and Google as well as from our premier regional organization for Disaster Management, CDEMA together with other disaster response personnel from Jamaica, Barbados, Antigua and Trinidad and Tobago will be joining their counterparts in Dominica for a 3-day Workshop on Emergency Telecommunications at the Office of Disaster Management in Jimmit from Wednesday March 21st 2018 to Friday 23rd March 2018.
The Workshop is sponsored by World Food Program (WFP) in conjunction with ETC and hosted by the Ministry of Information Science Telecommunications and Technology and the Office of Disaster Management.
It begins with visits on Wednesday March 21, 2018 to the communities of La Plaine and Delicies where emergency telecommunications equipment from the International NGO, Ericsson Telecom Cluster (ETC) was installed following the devastation by Hurricane Maria. The day will end with an Opening Cocktail at the Fort Young Hotel.
The remaining two days will highlight the official Opening Ceremony at the ODM Office in Jimmit on Thursday March 22, 2018 from 8:30am with brief remarks by the Minister responsible for Telecommunications, Honorable Kelver Darroux, Parliamentary Representative for the La Plaine Constituency and Minister of Education, Honorable Petter St. Jean as well as officials from CDEMA, GSMA, WFP, ETC, Facebook and Google.
The 2-days will include among other activities, presentations on Drone use in Telecommunications, Hands-On training in Ham Radio Operations, Designing of wireless networks for EMERGENCY Response and Concepts on Solar Energy.
Other officials expected at this important Workshop are from Service Providers, Utility Companies, other Government Ministries including Health and National Security, Dominica Red Cross, Dominica Amateur Radio Club, among others.
2 Comments
Google and Facebook?? These companies core business are advertising and content.
They have OTT element to their business for voice/data which is a very small part of their revenue stream which needs the infrastructure of telecommunications providers.
They are not experts in Mobile LTE, Fiber to the home, Internet Access and 4G Network technology …they are benefactors of these technology base on service they provide.
I don’t believe they are the best INTL companies when discussion Telecommunication from a Network standpoint….Where are the vendors, Ericson, Nokia & Huawei
they want to keep closer eye on us. both google and FB collects data on private citizens.