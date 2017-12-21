Residents of the community of Belles whose roofs were impacted by Hurricane Maria will soon see repairs done on their homes.

MP for St. Joseph, Kelver Darroux, said on Wednesday that over $100,000 was approved for the project.

“Yesterday the Prime Minister approved in the first instance an amount of $150,000 that will go towards the reroofing of houses, the first 50 houses in the community of Belles,” he stated.

He said work will begin “immediately as soon as the funds have gone through the system.”

Additionally, Darroux said there is ongoing renovation in the community of Layou and St. Joseph.

“We have partnered with the Red Cross in the community of Layou to reroof some of the houses that were impacted post-Maria and the government is providing tremendous support towards that initiative,” he noted.

Darroux praised the residents of Mero, who he said cleaned the beach in the area in time for the tourist season.

“The residents there worked diligently and we partnered with the Ministry of Tourism to ensure that we can get the beach back to a state of readiness for the tourist season because as we are all aware, Mero has one of the most popular beaches in Dominica,” he stated. “I am very satisfied as the member of parliament with the efforts of the residence of Mero in ensuring the cleanliness and upkeep of the beach post-Hurricane Maria.”