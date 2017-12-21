Reroofing to begin for residents of BellesDominica News Online - Thursday, December 21st, 2017 at 12:11 PM
Residents of the community of Belles whose roofs were impacted by Hurricane Maria will soon see repairs done on their homes.
MP for St. Joseph, Kelver Darroux, said on Wednesday that over $100,000 was approved for the project.
“Yesterday the Prime Minister approved in the first instance an amount of $150,000 that will go towards the reroofing of houses, the first 50 houses in the community of Belles,” he stated.
He said work will begin “immediately as soon as the funds have gone through the system.”
Additionally, Darroux said there is ongoing renovation in the community of Layou and St. Joseph.
“We have partnered with the Red Cross in the community of Layou to reroof some of the houses that were impacted post-Maria and the government is providing tremendous support towards that initiative,” he noted.
Darroux praised the residents of Mero, who he said cleaned the beach in the area in time for the tourist season.
“The residents there worked diligently and we partnered with the Ministry of Tourism to ensure that we can get the beach back to a state of readiness for the tourist season because as we are all aware, Mero has one of the most popular beaches in Dominica,” he stated. “I am very satisfied as the member of parliament with the efforts of the residence of Mero in ensuring the cleanliness and upkeep of the beach post-Hurricane Maria.”
15 Comments
Why does every comment have to be politically motivated? Why cant you people just be grateful for once? It’s a damn shame looking in on some of the comments that’s written here.
For once in your lives be grateful and think positively of the work that’s being done. After hurricane David the same was done to the point where some of us excreted three and four times a day from eating butter oil, galvanized steel were distributed because it was made available through donations. The monetary gifts were made available to the government for the people, it’s being utilized in a decisive manner what is the problem.
Some of us are fuelled by greed, hatred and our toilet mouths. Enough is enough. Let’s learn to be our brother’s keepers and look for something positive to comment on.
You live in the US, the cockroach people will welcome you., when Trump and ICE find YOU.
You should think about the donations that you received before calling people cockroach. Because it’s the same set of undocumented roaches who took from their rent and food budgets to make sure you had food and clean water. It’s the same roaches who chose not to do overtime to pack the barrels to ship them in a timely manner.
It comes back to the same comment I just made. Be thankful for once.
Florida Disposal, stop drinking hateraid, YOU might choke on it. Unlike U, I’m a contributing member of society, U are even ashamed of U birth place and family. Smoke Dat!
That’s great. Is that project for the community of Bells only, or island wide. I need more information for the Kings Hill/Morne Bruce area please.
This is craziness. The DLP playing politics again even amid a disaster. Maria destroyed most of the political houses of the housing revolution but they are not learning. Let us do a little mathematics. $150000 earmarked for 50 houses. This means an average of $3000 a house. What kind of reroofing is the DLP proposing? This seems like climate resilience has become a hoax. Remember Hurricane season starts in 6 months careful God doesn’t strike against you evil politicians who are hoodwinking our people just to hold power
Enjoy papa. I waiting to hear evacuation to begin for coulibistrie and st joe to……
Enjoy. I am waiting to hear evacuation to begin for coulibustrie and Colihaut to,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
labour faire jean dominique feyan
I would like to say hats off to you Mr PR but the question i beg of you sir; are the repairs going to be “Climate Resilience” as your mentor the Punjab PhD had been advocating since he found his new chorus? Just asking.
Hope it will be free of political connections.
Hope it will be for Dominicans in need and not labor party supporters.
better to be red than dead – papamet ! Dominica finibat under these guys
Yes, kudos to our PR. Thank you CE. for your wonderful dedicated son.
That is all you guys know…. to sit down all you lazy behinds and wait for the government to feed all you bathe all you and give you guys cock roach toilets Sarckway sor sot. I’m also st Joe born by the way. The difference between you and I is I see reality not fantasy
Listen, as far as I’m concerned that St. Joe MP is a flake, a non entity, simply doing as instructed by his his master, wouldn’t say boo to a goose.