Parliamentary Representative of the Petite Savanne Constituency, Dr. Kenneth Darroux has said the success of the Petite Savanne Resettlement depends solely on the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program.

He made that statement while addressing a Town Hall Meeting held in Grandbay on Tuesday evening.

The community of Petite Savanne was one of the hardest hit areas during the passage of Tropical Storm Erika on August 27th, 2015. The storm claimed a number of lives in that community and residents were evacuated since the area was deemed unsafe.

“The success of the Petite Savanne resettlement, a project which is going to cost the government more than $100-million, the success, the continuation and the completion of this project is going to depend solely on the continuation of the CBI Program,” he said. “So while we can speak of other exciting projects like the Kempinski Hotel and Jungle Bay being funded under the CBI, closer to home, closer to my heart is the resettlement of the Petite Savanne people.”

He said the failure of the CBI Program will not be good for the people of the community, noting that when persons join forces with the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) to try to bring down the government, “they need to understand that if our CBI Program fails people all of the assistance that they will be getting from the government, their rent being paid and the displacement allowance, all of these things are going to stop.”

“And the government will have no choice but to tell you, listen we have held your hands as long as we could, our current revenue to assist you has been destroyed …,” Dr. Darroux added. “So we need to understand what is at stake for the Petite Savanne people and for the rest of the country all of these other wonderful programs like the feeder roads and the washroom program, all of these depend on the CBI Program.”

He said the CBI Program has been very successful for a number of reasons, “and even if a number of other Caribbean islands were engaged in the CBI on a larger scale before us, we have managed to surpass them.”

He explained that Dominica has been labeled as a politically stable country, “meaning that you, the Dominican people, know what you want.”

“You voted the same government for the past four terms, for the past four elections … our crime rate is low and we are ripe for investment,” Dr. Darroux stated.

He also said the resettlement of Dubique includes an ongoing $2.6-million project to construct the walls and roads in Dubique to uplift the area, which is all being done under the CBI Program.

“We need to understand what’s at stake especially when we tend to be sensitive or even listening to the crap being thrown out there by the opposition,” Dr. Darroux stressed. “We need to understand that a lot of these things will stop.”