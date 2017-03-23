Resettlement of Petite Savanne depends on CBI Program Darroux saysDominica News Online - Thursday, March 23rd, 2017 at 9:23 AM
Parliamentary Representative of the Petite Savanne Constituency, Dr. Kenneth Darroux has said the success of the Petite Savanne Resettlement depends solely on the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program.
He made that statement while addressing a Town Hall Meeting held in Grandbay on Tuesday evening.
The community of Petite Savanne was one of the hardest hit areas during the passage of Tropical Storm Erika on August 27th, 2015. The storm claimed a number of lives in that community and residents were evacuated since the area was deemed unsafe.
“The success of the Petite Savanne resettlement, a project which is going to cost the government more than $100-million, the success, the continuation and the completion of this project is going to depend solely on the continuation of the CBI Program,” he said. “So while we can speak of other exciting projects like the Kempinski Hotel and Jungle Bay being funded under the CBI, closer to home, closer to my heart is the resettlement of the Petite Savanne people.”
He said the failure of the CBI Program will not be good for the people of the community, noting that when persons join forces with the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) to try to bring down the government, “they need to understand that if our CBI Program fails people all of the assistance that they will be getting from the government, their rent being paid and the displacement allowance, all of these things are going to stop.”
“And the government will have no choice but to tell you, listen we have held your hands as long as we could, our current revenue to assist you has been destroyed …,” Dr. Darroux added. “So we need to understand what is at stake for the Petite Savanne people and for the rest of the country all of these other wonderful programs like the feeder roads and the washroom program, all of these depend on the CBI Program.”
He said the CBI Program has been very successful for a number of reasons, “and even if a number of other Caribbean islands were engaged in the CBI on a larger scale before us, we have managed to surpass them.”
He explained that Dominica has been labeled as a politically stable country, “meaning that you, the Dominican people, know what you want.”
“You voted the same government for the past four terms, for the past four elections … our crime rate is low and we are ripe for investment,” Dr. Darroux stated.
He also said the resettlement of Dubique includes an ongoing $2.6-million project to construct the walls and roads in Dubique to uplift the area, which is all being done under the CBI Program.
“We need to understand what’s at stake especially when we tend to be sensitive or even listening to the crap being thrown out there by the opposition,” Dr. Darroux stressed. “We need to understand that a lot of these things will stop.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
19 Comments
Mr. Linton is sure to take note of the money all of a sudden the labor party got from a jeer. Labor party means to say; “Here is the accountability of the passport money.” Fools keep fooling fools.
Twenty three million dollars is being spent on the rehabilitation of ten feeder roads under the BAM programme. All of this money has come from European Union taxpayers. Not everything is being paid for by investment through CBI.
After reading the IMF report, isn’t it concerning that CBI is still the sole dependent by current government.
I was under the impression that project had already started.
I am grateful and can hardly wait to be surrounded by my people again
Just imagine how happy the residents will be when they step foot into their new homes. Labour ka twavay!
Give thanks. The villagers of Tsavanne should be cock-a-hoop about their new homes. Tropical Storm Erika devastated your community, your sources of income, your homes… but the government, as promised, is working towards your development. Soon you will receive the keys to your homes at no cost to you, fortunately.
another thing; change the dam law so most of the money for the CBI goes to the GOVERNMENT and not the AGENT.
Come on Darroux STOP playing on the emotions of the vulnerable folks. How the hell can you and the DLP plan such a massive relocation effort with funds “solely” from the CBI? Are you all crazy, mad, ignorant, blind, out of ideas, all of the above or what? You should be ashamed to even repeat such nonsense after being in government for so long.
CBI especially ours and the way it is run in NOT a sustainable source of income so how dare you? The people of tee savanne should tell you go to hell, you are too damn incompetent. You start sounding like Chief Liar. Man I am ashamed of who you have allowed yourself to become. Go back to your health practice bro because this whole relocation gimmick is doomed under labor now allu looking for excuses
Assertive like the rod of Moses!
Did you declare Petite Savanne a disaster area?
I am wondering how Dominica survived before CBI?
Any country that puts all its eggs in one basket is putting itself in a precarious position and gambling with the country’s future. Any adverse events or publicity, real or imagined, can easily destroy the CBI Program. It seems as though the revenue generated by the CBI Program is used for every government project. This is untenable! The government should try to diversify by developing and improving the agriculture, tourism, light manufacturing and service sectors among others. Too much politics is being played with this unsustainable program (CBI) and too little thought and effort is being given to viable alternatives. Dominica has potentials yet untapped. Instead of speaking condescendingly to the audience, the minister should be encouraging Dominicans to put their creative and entrepreneurial talents to work . The government should then create the environment conducive for local businesses to flourish.
So, the government has put all its plans and expenditures in the CBI basket?
“Dr. Kenneth Darroux has said the success of the Petite Savanne Resettlement depends solely on the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program.”
This is extremely troubling ! What is even more troubling is that all these gaspier-temp ministers feel that it is something to be proud of telling the electorate that is ONLY CBI that can fund projects in the country. They feel safe admitting that they have failed the people. They are trying to instill fear in the people who don’t know better by telling them that without CBI they cannot do anything for you.
History will not absolve these ! DA’s natural resource are her fertile soil and abundant rainfall. Agriculture and agro-processing should be our top two industries. They take the easy way out and have no imagination, so as a result the economy and the people suffer
Sacway maychastay ! Stop lieing to the people ! the country being labelled as stable has nothing to do with “electing” the same corrupt government each…
This begs the question, how did Dominica manage before CBI?
I can only assume that in times past Dominica relied more on her own resources; supplemented with outside aid, rather than being dependent on outside aid.
Darroux you talking (FAT)
the success cannot depend on the CBI when the Government received millions from overseas grants post TS Erica.
you people continue to abuse the program and looking ways in which to rectify the … use and mismanagement of the funds.
I applaud the Opposition for fighting against all the things that are happening in Dominica that are just no to the benefit and proper management of the country’s affairs.
This CBI is like a “bom sewo”. We all know what eventually happens to “bom sweo”.
Well that CBI have legs papa.
To fix police station: CBI
To build road: CBI
To build homes for Labor Supporters in LaPlane: CBI
To fly to Dubai and ride camel: CBI
To buy new Jeep duty free for the boys: CBI
To build second and third mansions for the Labor Cronies: CBI
I wonder if CBI will be building airport in top secret location too?
huh????????
He said the failure of the CBI Program will not be good for the people of the community, noting that when persons join forces with the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) to try to bring down the government, “they need to understand that if our CBI Program fails people all of the assistance that they will be getting from the government, their rent being paid and the displacement allowance, all of these things are going to stop.”
Bossu Kenneth u doe shame to say that?? Man that exposed your incompetence. .how in tarnation can a government after 17 years depend on a CBI program to sustain the economy??? Man you people fail miserably. . MAN THAT PROVES THAT THE COUNTRY CONNOT SUSTAIN ITSELF..