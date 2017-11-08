Residents of Bense, Pointe Michel Receive Independence gifts from MartiniqueDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 8th, 2017 at 1:14 PM
On Friday 3rd November a small flotilla of 4 fishing boats arrived in Dominica from Martinique with relief supplies for the residents of Pointe Michel and Bense.
The operation dubbed, An Pal Po Domimk, was organized by the Association “Soulaje difficulte Frew,” assisted by the fishermen of the municipality of Precheur who transported the supplies which included a small quantity of fresh fish.
The president of the Association Jean-Yves MOLIDOR indicated that they would be making weekly trips to Dominica as longs a need existed for relief supplies in the island. They expect to make Grand Bay the major recipient of their next shipment.
Transportation of the supplies was provided gratis by popular taxi driver Willie Jno Lewis better known as KOJAK.
4 Comments
Merci bo koo, nice to see pte Michel getting some food.
Good job help them they need it God bless u all guidance
Truly wonderful. God Bless .
It doesn’t look like d hurricane pass Citronier
Because I haven’t seen Citronier getting relief.
There are people of age who needs stuffs too.
They barely getting anything.
When ask for relief I heard that the relief is for the new town shelter.
Not everybody in Citronier can afford to buy their stuffs.
Come bring food for the people of age and d less fortunate in Citronier